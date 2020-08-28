Maggie Walker school's new 5-year plan addresses diversity. But with no metrics, critics question its utility

Alumni who hoped a five-year plan approved last week for a predominately white magnet school would address systemic racism say the regional school board did not do enough to support students of color.
While the 11-page plan adopted by the board of the Maggie Walker Governor's school Aug. 20 contains a reference to "underserved populations," it does not mention racism or Black or brown students. It also contains no benchmarks for actualizing language stated in the new plan's first goal, to “create a welcoming environment that celebrates and reflects the diversity of the school districts we serve and fosters a sense of belonging for all.”
"It's really hard to sign off on a strategic plan that doesn't have those specifics," said Rasheeda Creighton, who graduated from the school in 1995. "What is tangible? These are not smart goals."
The plan states that examining structural barriers such as transportation, technology, and policies pertaining to clubs and mental health, will move Maggie Walker toward that goal. It also says the school will work with districts on their intake processes.
About one in three of the 61,279 students that populate the 12 districts feeding into the regional gifted program is Black. However, just 7% of the gifted school is made up of Black students; only 1.1% are Hispanic.
Head of School Bob Lowerre acknowledged alumni members' concerns in an interview, explaining that the document was already in progress before a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May, sparking nationwide unrest over police brutality and racial injustice.
"We can see that the plan could go further and there's areas where we could do some work on that," Lowerre said. "We need to make sure that we're not leaving any parts out, and if that means we need to put some specific language in there, that's something that we will have to look at doing and then take it back to the school board."
Board member Scott Barlow, who represents Richmond Public Schools, said the plan should ensure the schools' demographics move in the direction of the feeder schools Maggie Walker draws from by 2025; an idea Creighton and Carrie Kahwajy, education chair of the Chesterfield NAACP, support.
"By setting a goal and drilling into that might help us focus on those key issues," Barlow said during the meeting.
A few board members said they thought the goal was too ambitious, with one questioning whether diversifying the school might call into question its rigor, a common stigma accompanying talks of diversifying gifted programs.
“We don’t appeal to everyone, nor do I think we should,” Hanover School Board chairman John Axselle said during the meeting. “I think it might change our vision, mission, or our uniqueness if we try to look like a general public school. We’re not. This is a gifted school.”
Some who watched the meeting said Axselle's comments were rooted in implicit bias. He did not respond to interview requests.
“It really came across as very elitist, which is disappointing, but not surprising,” Creighton said, of Axselle’s comments. “When people default to lowering standards when you talk about diversity, that is a reflection of their own feelings of superiority, because no one has ever said anything about changing the standards or lowering standards.”
The lack of racial diversity in gifted programs like Maggie Walker is not uncommon in the United States. Black and Latino students across the country don’t have equitable access to gifted programs, including in districts that are overwhelmingly made up of Black and Latino students, according to a study done by Education Trust, a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit working to close equity gaps.
The study also found that educator bias impacts who is viewed as gifted, which widens the gap of who gets access to gifted programs. This is one reason the plan addresses the diversity of teachers and the need to hire more teachers of color.
In Richmond Public Schools, a district made primarily of Black students and an ever growing Latino population, 30 out of the 39 students selected to attend the Governor's school in the 2019-2020 school year were white.
Hanover County has not sent any Black or Hispanic students to the magnet program since 2015, according to data previously sent by the county system. Of the 179 county students Henrico County sent last school year, 15 were Black and three were Hispanic. That same year in Chesterfield, 28 Black students applied to the school; three were accepted. Six of the 21 Hispanic students who applied were accepted; 45 out of 85 white Chesterfield students who applied were admitted.
Zoe Spencer, a Virginia State University professor who specializes in diversity, said research shows that implicit bias against students of color plays well into this issue.
“Access to (talented and gifted) programs and schools is impeded by the interlocking oppressions of race, class, and gender with Black, low income, male students being farthest away from that access,” Spencer said. “The Board's discussion about… what a more diversified school might look like and its masked comments about how diversifying may impact or necessitate a change to the academic rigor of the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School sit(s) neatly within that context.”
Creighton helped the school with a survey to outline cultural issues as protests over police brutality gripped the country. The results, from 75 Black respondents, Creighton said, showed that Black students didn't feel comfortable at the school in the past, and they don't feel comfortable now.
"Admissions, retention and pipeline are all connected," said Creighton. "(Black alumni) are honed in on the current student experience which is why the strategic plan conversation is critical."
"I would like to see real intentional concrete steps to move towards a more diverse and culturally responsive, more diverse teaching staff, culturally responsive curriculum," said Kahwajy.
The school adopted the name Maggie L. Walker, for the first Black woman to own a bank in the United States, after moving from the top floor of Thomas Jefferson High School in 2001 to a building overhauled to accommodate the program.
The building originally was home to Maggie L. Walker High School, which opened in the 1930s to educate Black students during segregation.
(804) 649-6948