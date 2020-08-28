Maggie Walker school's new 5-year plan addresses diversity. But with no metrics, critics question its utility

“It really came across as very elitist, which is disappointing, but not surprising,” Creighton said, of Axselle’s comments. “When people default to lowering standards when you talk about diversity, that is a reflection of their own feelings of superiority, because no one has ever said anything about changing the standards or lowering standards.”

The lack of racial diversity in gifted programs like Maggie Walker is not uncommon in the United States. Black and Latino students across the country don’t have equitable access to gifted programs, including in districts that are overwhelmingly made up of Black and Latino students, according to a study done by Education Trust, a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit working to close equity gaps.

The study also found that educator bias impacts who is viewed as gifted, which widens the gap of who gets access to gifted programs. This is one reason the plan addresses the diversity of teachers and the need to hire more teachers of color.

In Richmond Public Schools, a district made primarily of Black students and an ever growing Latino population, 30 out of the 39 students selected to attend the Governor's school in the 2019-2020 school year were white.