'Make History With Us' festivities happening Saturday in Hanover

Hanover County is inviting residents to “make history with us” on Saturday as part of ongoing 300th birthday celebrations.

Originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, the county is hosting a public party from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the lawn area behind the historic courthouse wall.

The day will feature kids’ activities, food trucks and live music; re-enactments by the Parsons Cause acting troupe; and more to celebrate the county’s founding on Nov. 26, 1720.

The first 500 individuals in attendance that day receive a gift.

A rain date is planned for Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Among the events taking place Saturday is the opening of the Hanover County Museum of History & Culture. A ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. kicks off the festivities, followed by museum tours, antique photo opportunities and more.

The museum is located inside the historic clerk’s office at the government complex along U.S. 301.

It will feature a traveling Smithsonian exhibit called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” with Hanover being the first of six sites around Virginia to host the five-week exhibit.