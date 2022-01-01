Making a Difference: Area foster-care advocate Vincent Ellis White uses his own journey to guide others

At the age of 16, Vincent Ellis White found out that the man he shared a name with and who signed his birth certificate was, in fact, not his father. It would be another 11 years before White came face to face with his biological father.

Throughout his journey of finding his dad and also a 14-year custody battle to have full custody of his own son, White has made it his life’s work to help others, especially fathers. He wants to support those who have gone through similar or identical situations as him.

White, 41, said he works in foster care because of his fatherhood journey. After coming from a fragmented family, he didn’t want that for this son or for other children. White became a father at age 25 to Jordan, his son who is now 15.

The day White found out about his true father, it was like any other day. When he got home from Meadowbrook High School, his mother asked him to sit down and without giving great detail, said his real father’s name was Chris Anderson.

White immediately became angry after finding out the truth. His grades dropped, and he began to steal.