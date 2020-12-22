Making a Difference: Aurora Higgs, a Black trans activist, has spent the pandemic helping her neighbors survive the virus

The tragedies pushed Higgs to join the “Say Her Name” march - a protest organized by Sarah J and Ashley Brianna that brought hundreds together to demand a long-overdue halt to trans violence and mourn the Black women who helped start a movement that erased them.

“It was something that lit a fire underneath me because it proved that there were still things that could be done during a pandemic,” said Higgs, noting that being on the front-lines also meant visibility.

“As a Black trans body, I’m still not safe out in the open, whether it be from people on the other side of the picket line and even on my side … I went through a real phase of trying to regroup and get my security back.”

Yet their passion work - speaking engagements, fighting loudly for trans communities - is a largely unpaid job, Higgs said.

“I [have] definitely cried in the shower because I didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills,” Higgs continued. “It probably seems like I’m doing fine and good up on the pedestal, but it’s also easy to forget that the person out there who’s trying to lead change also needs that change themselves.”

But Higgs keep pushing with the hope that the world is moving forward - that one day, it'll be different. Better.