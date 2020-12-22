Making a Difference: Aurora Higgs, a Black trans activist, has spent the pandemic helping her neighbors survive the virus

The square images on her Instagram page were rallying cries against a system Aurora Higgs has seen fail her community one too many times.
On them, Higgs asked their 3,781 followers to donate directly to a Black transgender femme on the verge of homelessness. They posted funds so a friend’s mom who was diagnosed with cancer could pay the medical bills, then put up links to GoFundMe drives to help a trans woman skirt harassment on public transportation by providing money for a down payment on a car.
For nine months, Higgs - a 30-year-old Black trans activist in Richmond and prison abolitionist - poured herself into the unrelenting job of helping their neighbors survive the virus.
“During COVID, it felt so weird and awful to be hoarding money,” Higgs said, adding that her savings account has since depleted, with thousands of dollars going directly toward people in need.
However much or little Higgs had, it'd be used to take care of their own, she said.
“So while we were really in the thick of things, I was trying to get to as many Black trans folks as I could, or people in general. … white unemployed people or cisgender queer folks. It was money that I knew where it was going to be hitting.”
These self-organized efforts, named “mutual aid,” have existed for decades as on-the-ground networks aimed at directly helping communities. During the pandemic crisis, it’s been a life-saving measure to staving off food insecurity, evictions and medical bills as unemployment rates reach unprecedented levels and federal aid arrived in the form of a one-time $1,200 check in April.
An additional $600 stimulus is set to arrive in the spring, nearly a year after the virus arrived to the U.S.
Meanwhile Higgs, a program manager at Virginia Commonwealth University for the past two years, has advocated for the overturning of laws that legalized the discrimination of LGBTQ people in Virginia alongside Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William - and won.
Higgs joined the board for the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood to continue championing trans inclusivity in medical care and in August, Higgs began working toward a Ph.D. at VCU on media studies that focuses on Black trans representation in media and digital archives.
All the while, Higgs has modeled to lift up the beauty of trans people believing in their power.
“Doing my makeup is my form of meditation,” Higgs said, along with listening to serial killer podcasts and binge-watching the Great British Baking Show. “I still have my burlesque outfits here that I like to dress up in just to remind myself that there’s still fun to be had in this world.”
In the midst of a pandemic that’s seen depression and anxiety run rampant, it’s a necessary reprieve, Higgs said.
She's spoken to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health on addressing the the mental health toll among Black trans people, who are more susceptible to depression and anxiety than their white and cisgender counterparts due to higher rates of discrimination and harassment, according to Mental Health America.
But historic lack of gender-affirming care within the medical care system mean trans communities are also the least likely to seek help - a pain compounded by ripples of grief.
The Human Rights Campaign, which tracks the losses of trans and gender-non-conforming people, noted 2020 has seen at least 41 deaths. The majority were Black and Latino trans women.
The tragedies pushed Higgs to join the “Say Her Name” march - a protest organized by Sarah J and Ashley Brianna that brought hundreds together to demand a long-overdue halt to trans violence and mourn the Black women who helped start a movement that erased them.
“It was something that lit a fire underneath me because it proved that there were still things that could be done during a pandemic,” said Higgs, noting that being on the front-lines also meant visibility.
“As a Black trans body, I’m still not safe out in the open, whether it be from people on the other side of the picket line and even on my side … I went through a real phase of trying to regroup and get my security back.”
Yet their passion work - speaking engagements, fighting loudly for trans communities - is a largely unpaid job, Higgs said.
“I [have] definitely cried in the shower because I didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills,” Higgs continued. “It probably seems like I’m doing fine and good up on the pedestal, but it’s also easy to forget that the person out there who’s trying to lead change also needs that change themselves.”
But Higgs keep pushing with the hope that the world is moving forward - that one day, it'll be different. Better.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo