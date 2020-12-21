Making A Difference: 'Butterflies 4 Smiles' brings joy to organizations fighting COVID-19

When Sally Sylvester told her learning pod of 10 students in Henrico County that people who lived in assisted living facilities couldn’t have visitors because of the coronavirus, they were heartbroken and stunned.

They also felt like they had the power to do something about it.

“We should do something to make them smile!” one of the kids exclaimed.

That something needed to be bright, fun and easy for small hands to assemble. “Butterflies 4 Smiles” was born.

In August, the children donated their first batch of butterflies — fashioned from clothespins and coffee filters — to Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Henrico.

The group of elementary school students, ranging from second to fifth grade, has gone to Sylvester’s house nearly every day since August to color the filters, put faces on clothespins, and attach the parts together to create the butterflies. They take the job seriously.

“It’s amazing. ... They’ll come over here for hours working,” Sylvester said.

What was once just a quick idea to make a few people smile has turned into a larger initiative with a website.