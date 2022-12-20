Making a Difference: Chesterfield's 'Pete the Ramp Guy' helps those in need

Peter Adler, also known as “Pete the Ramp Guy,” has built 347 ramps over the years for people with mobility issues.

On Monday, the latest was at the home of Bernard and Shirley Howard of Petersburg.

The Howards, both 87, needed a ramp after she slipped on the front steps and injured her hip on Thanksgiving. She was already using a walker after breaking her ankle three years ago.

The new 43-foot ramp will allow Shirley Howard to leave the home for the first time in weeks, opening the door for the Howards to visit their daughter for Christmas.

“I appreciate what they’re doing,” Bernard Howard said. “It’s amazing that you get these many volunteers that are willing to do this.”

Adler, 65, of Chesterfield County has organized groups of volunteers for more than 14 years. After listening to a presentation by Project:Homes about the issue of accessibility within the aging population, Adler got involved with the organization by doing prefabrication of their modules and then installing ramps for them.

Adler’s group became an independent, faith-based crew of builders after constructing numerous ramps for people who use wheelchairs or walkers or have mobility issues.

“It’s turned into an amazing ministry of many, many people involved,” Adler said.

Project:Homes frequently refers clients to Adler. The Howards, like other recipients, pay for the materials based on their income. Adler’s group purchases the supplies and brings the tools for each build.

The team typically serves central Virginia, but they have also taken mission trips to Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and other parts of Virginia.

“I really enjoy the process,” Adler said. “I enjoy meeting all the clients that we work with, understanding what their issues are and trying to figure out the best solution for them.”

The Rev. Jeaux Simmons is the pastor of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Petersburg and co-pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights. She heard about Adler’s group through word of mouth, and directed him toward the Howards, who have been members at St. Mark’s since 1965.

“I love their organization,” Simmons said. “I love their camaraderie, and I love that they’re brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Simmons even came to Monday’s build to help construct the ramp for her congregants. She was impressed by Adler’s guidance as she worked with the group for the first time.

“He is such an excellent teacher, and he doesn’t mind sharing his knowledge of how to do this,” Simmons said. “I was just blown away by that.”

Jim Donovan, 68, of Prince George, who also had his own group of builders before teaming with Adler, said people have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the volunteers, those who put in long hours regardless of the cost or the conditions.

“It’s reassuring that what you’re doing is God’s purpose, not your own,” Donovan said. “It’s bigger than us.”

While many of the ramps were built for older residents, people of all ages and needs have received assistance from Adler and his team.

One of Adler’s favorite stories occurred when the group built a ramp for a 4-year-old girl who had to use an electric wheelchair. Adler described the big smile on her face as she zipped up and down the finished ramp.

“It was amazing,” Adler said. “Just the joy of freedom.”

