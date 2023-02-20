Between providing resources to help foster kids and preparing elegant weddings and other celebrations, Christi Durham does not find much time for recreation.

“I really don’t do much of anything,” Durham said. “I’m getting ready to start another job, and I’m sure once that gets going, my schedule is going to be really packed.”

Durham, 48, of Henrico County, is busy helping people in Greater Richmond as the founder and CEO of Glam R Us Events and Fostering Hope RVA.

Glam R Us has been in operation for 10 years as a full-service event planning and event coordinating business for weddings, parties and other gatherings. It began as a one-off fundraiser for one of Durham’s former Saint Gertrude High School classmates who needed a kidney transplant.

Durham organized a ladies’ night out to help raise funds for the transplant. The classmate did receive a new kidney, but passed away six months later after the transplant was rejected. In her honor, Durham turned the fundraiser into a business.

In addition to regular event planning, Glam R Us held a few more ladies’ night events, donating 10% of the event funds to organizations like the National Foundation for Transplants.

Eventually, Durham wanted to start her own nonprofit. She was adopted after growing up in foster care so she drew on those experiences to create Fostering Hope. The organization is entering its third year of assisting foster youth ages 13 to 24.

With foster kids facing higher risks of unemployment, homelessness, incarceration and trafficking, Fostering Hope equips them with life skills including job readiness, career development and finance management.

“My goal is to be able to redirect and give them resources, preferably before they finish high school,” Durham said. “When they do age out [at 18], they can be in a better position and inclined to go down a positive route because they’ve got the resources available to do that.”

During her 20s, both of Durham’s foster parents passed away. Feeling lost plus dealing with questions about her family’s medical history while raising her own two sons, she decided to search for her biological parents.

Through a social services agency, Durham discovered her biological mother in 2015. She said it was awkward and uncomfortable when they first met, but they continue to speak periodically.

“It’s not like a normal, maternal relationship,” Durham said. “It’s not what you see on TV, and I kind of had blinders on.”

Yvonne Marbury, vice president of Fostering Hope and assistant at Glam R Us, met Durham while working as her Comcast representative. Marbury, like Durham, grew up in the foster system and was later adopted.

“We bonded right from the beginning,” Marbury said. “Having somebody that understands that aspect of foster care and adoption, you don’t find that everywhere.”

As their friendship developed, Durham helped Marbury start her own business, a balloon company called VRae Designs that often partners with Glam R Us and Fostering Hope.

“I owe her a lot,” Marbury said.

Marbury, who found her own biological family as an adult, bonded with Durham by helping her find her biological father in 2019. Durham’s father was not far, living in Glen Allen, and they eventually met.

“The moment I looked at him, I knew he was my dad,” Durham said. “We just have a lot in common; our personalities definitely mirror each other’s.”

Down the road, Durham wants to offer reconnecting services for those who wish to seek out their biological parents. She is also looking to move to a larger building that can serve both groups. Currently, Glam R Us hosts most of its events at The Links Clubhouse in Glen Allen.

Caroline Bailey, formerly of Glen Allen and now in Washington, met Durham when they both worked at Kings Dominion as high schoolers. Bailey took note of Durham’s energetic personality and willingness to help others back then, and has continued to support Durham’s ventures from afar.

“Ever since I’ve known her, she’s always had a giving heart,” Bailey said. “Everything she does has that Christi Durham stamp on it because of the energy and effort she puts into it, and it’s so contagious. It takes a special person to do what she’s doing.”