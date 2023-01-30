 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Making a Difference: Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni leads donation drives throughout Richmond area

Making a Difference: Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni

It started out with making sure they had their health. But then Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni wanted to make sure her patients also had food, clothes and even toys.

Holbrook-Gazoni travels all across the Richmond region, providing resources to children and families in need.

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni distributes clothing, food, toys and other household goods near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday. Holbrook-Gazoni is a pediatric RN in the Richmond area who has worked as a home health nurse for 15 years. After seeing her home patients lacking food, clothing and other resources, she began organizing donation drives and visiting communities throughout the region to distribute what she collects.

On Friday, she pulled up to the Calhoun Family Investment Center and unpacked her SUV that was filled to the brim with comfort food for the hungry, coats for the cold and gifts for the children who needed something to smile about — something they could call their very own.

“I always say you have to pay it forward,” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “It’s the best feeling.”

Holbrook-Gazoni, 49, of Henrico County, was a nurse at VCU Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit for 10 years before becoming a home health nurse the past 15 years.

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni checks in with Keshawn Oshinkoya, 12, as she distributes clothing, food, toys and other household goods near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday.

During her first home patient visit in Richmond, Holbrook-Gazoni was set to weigh a baby and record labs. But she discovered that the baby was in a car seat with blankets and was wearing the mother’s clothes because there was no heat in the home and no family to help out.

Seeing that the mother was shaking from the cold, Holbrook-Gazoni provided her a coat and a portable heater. She was able to get the family checked into a hotel with the help of a social worker. Holbrook-Gazoni said the woman has since moved and has started her own drives in her new location.

“That just made it full circle,” Holbrook-Gazoni said.

Twelve-year-old Keshawn Oshinkoya (left) and brother Ishiah, 5, play while their mother goes through the clothing, food, toys and other household goods brought by Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday.

The experience inspired Holbrook-Gazoni to start a coat drive, which she runs every winter. Last year, she also started a nonprofit called A Greater Purpose, where she serves as a case manager. The organization provides single mothers with resources, including signing them up for classes.

One of Holbrook-Gazoni’s clients is Stephanie Oshinkoya, 39, a single mother from the Gilpin Court neighborhood who came to the park with her three children on Friday.

“She’s a wonderful lady,” Oshinkoya said of Holbrook-Gazoni. “She helps me out a lot; every time I’m in need, she comes.”

Oshinkoya said her family often has food needs at the end of each month and that her kids quickly grow out of their clothes. In addition to receiving supplies, Oshinkoya also volunteers to provide supplies to other families.

Holbrook-Gazoni has received numerous donations from residents and local agencies, such as Blessing Warriors RVA. She said her packed SUV always ends up empty whenever she holds a drive.

“Half of my garage is nothing but donations, but it’s a blessing,” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “To see the kids, that’s what makes me happy.”

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni distributes clothing, food, toys and other household goods near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday.

Shavonda Finley, 38, another Gilpin resident, also volunteers to help with donations. She receives assistance as a single mother of 10 kids, but also looks out for others in her community.

“I don’t need coats, but I know my neighbor needs coats,” Finley said. “I get home and say to them ‘here you go’ and just try to be nice.”

Holbrook-Gazoni said she encourages people to pay it back like Oshinkoya, Finley and others have.

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni (left) gets a hug from Stephanie Oshinkoya as she distributes clothing, food, toys and other household goods near the Gilpin Resource Center in Richmond on Friday. Oshinkoya has known Holbrook-Gazoni for nearly two years and said she is "God-sent." 

“Most people are like ‘it’s not my problem,’ and I’m like ‘oh! I could never do that,’” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “When I see people in need, I gotta stop to help.”

Dianna Reece, Holbrook-Gazoni’s mother, said her daughter has always provided help to those in need, and has support from friends and family with her endeavors.

“She’s always been that way,” Reece said. “She has a greater purpose in life to help people that are less fortunate than her.”

About this story

This story is part of our "Making a Difference” series, which highlights the great community efforts of central Virginians.

Know someone who gives back and helps others? Tell us about it. Email your submissions to ccoates@timesdispatch.com. 

Breaking News