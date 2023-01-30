Making a Difference: Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni leads donation drives throughout Richmond area

It started out with making sure they had their health. But then Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni wanted to make sure her patients also had food, clothes and even toys.

Holbrook-Gazoni travels all across the Richmond region, providing resources to children and families in need.

On Friday, she pulled up to the Calhoun Family Investment Center and unpacked her SUV that was filled to the brim with comfort food for the hungry, coats for the cold and gifts for the children who needed something to smile about — something they could call their very own.

“I always say you have to pay it forward,” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “It’s the best feeling.”

Holbrook-Gazoni, 49, of Henrico County, was a nurse at VCU Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit for 10 years before becoming a home health nurse the past 15 years.

During her first home patient visit in Richmond, Holbrook-Gazoni was set to weigh a baby and record labs. But she discovered that the baby was in a car seat with blankets and was wearing the mother’s clothes because there was no heat in the home and no family to help out.

Seeing that the mother was shaking from the cold, Holbrook-Gazoni provided her a coat and a portable heater. She was able to get the family checked into a hotel with the help of a social worker. Holbrook-Gazoni said the woman has since moved and has started her own drives in her new location.

“That just made it full circle,” Holbrook-Gazoni said.

The experience inspired Holbrook-Gazoni to start a coat drive, which she runs every winter. Last year, she also started a nonprofit called A Greater Purpose, where she serves as a case manager. The organization provides single mothers with resources, including signing them up for classes.

One of Holbrook-Gazoni’s clients is Stephanie Oshinkoya, 39, a single mother from the Gilpin Court neighborhood who came to the park with her three children on Friday.

“She’s a wonderful lady,” Oshinkoya said of Holbrook-Gazoni. “She helps me out a lot; every time I’m in need, she comes.”

Oshinkoya said her family often has food needs at the end of each month and that her kids quickly grow out of their clothes. In addition to receiving supplies, Oshinkoya also volunteers to provide supplies to other families.

Holbrook-Gazoni has received numerous donations from residents and local agencies, such as Blessing Warriors RVA. She said her packed SUV always ends up empty whenever she holds a drive.

“Half of my garage is nothing but donations, but it’s a blessing,” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “To see the kids, that’s what makes me happy.”

Shavonda Finley, 38, another Gilpin resident, also volunteers to help with donations. She receives assistance as a single mother of 10 kids, but also looks out for others in her community.

“I don’t need coats, but I know my neighbor needs coats,” Finley said. “I get home and say to them ‘here you go’ and just try to be nice.”

Holbrook-Gazoni said she encourages people to pay it back like Oshinkoya, Finley and others have.

“Most people are like ‘it’s not my problem,’ and I’m like ‘oh! I could never do that,’” Holbrook-Gazoni said. “When I see people in need, I gotta stop to help.”

Dianna Reece, Holbrook-Gazoni’s mother, said her daughter has always provided help to those in need, and has support from friends and family with her endeavors.

“She’s always been that way,” Reece said. “She has a greater purpose in life to help people that are less fortunate than her.”

50 1950s photos from The Times-Dispatch archives POD_0428 POD_0907_Lester Banks R0225_POD_WOOLWORTH R0313_POD_MICKEY MANTLE R0503_POD_jamesbeard002 RD0315_POD_carburn 1958 Ted Williams 1124_POD_geneautry003 1212_POD_Eroosevelthudgins002 1215_POD_Pamunkey 20150330_FEA_POD_Tobacco_Bo Miller & Rhoads Ginter Park filtercenter008 shorts pools Goldwyn Girls Pratt's Castle Arnette's Ice Cream Co. jump rope newspapers WRVA Mailbox Square Dance ladies and lawnmowers March 2016_5 POD_0404 POD_0407 POD_0408 POD_0415 POD_0425 Acca Temple 0126_POD_mainststa002 0202_POD_Randolph 0505_POD_judyaustin002 0508_POD_broadst001 0529_POD_Byrd Park 0617_POD_thalhimers001 0625_POD_policewomen016 0707_POD_sugarray002 0710_POD_BroadSt 0727_POD_Richmond skyline 0821_POD_mill&rhoads003 0830_POD_ladywonder002 0911_POD_Dancing 0917_POD_MillerRhoads 0922_POD_WarMemorial 1014_POD_Red Cross 1109_POD_capitolsq002 1110_POD_MICKEY MANTLE