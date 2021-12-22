Making a Difference: David Rook helps to build statewide addiction recovery network

In the few years David Rook has been an addiction recovery services provider, he often wondered if there could be a place better than church basements for organizations to hold meetings and connect folks to other services to aid their recovery.
Sitting in a newly renovated office building in Henrico County recently christened as the Imagine the Freedom Recovery Foundation, Rook says his vision of a single space for multiple recovery organizations, advocacy groups and low-intensity clinical treatment is coming together.
"Addiction is a community issue. It will take a lot of people to address it, so that's what we're trying to do," said Rook, CEO of True Recovery RVA and president of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences.
"I think there's long been a one-size-fits-all approach to recovery treatment," he said. "I think that we're at a turning point now where you need to look at the individual and treat them through the combination of phases that's going to help them be successful in recovery."
The need for recovery organizations and addiction treatment continues to rise, as nationwide fatal overdose deaths in the 12-month period that ended in April reached over 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virginia Department of Health data show fatal overdose deaths statewide are on track to rise above 2,600 by the end of this year.
Rook, 45, has been in recovery for nearly a decade after an arrest in 2011 led him to the McShin Foundation, another addiction recovery organization based in Henrico. It was there that he was eventually hired as an operations manager for the foundation. Rook then left McShin in 2017 to create True Recovery, starting with two sober homes.
Rook has expanded the organization since then to nine houses and an apartment complex in downtown Richmond, giving his organization the ability to house around 180 people. He also became president of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences.
Rook's colleagues say he was instrumental in elevating the association in recent years, working with local and state political leaders to create accreditation standards to both improve government oversight and trust in private recovery organizations that are often run by people like Rook, who have personal experience with overcoming addiction.
Chris Waugh, who manages the men's program for True Recovery, became sober with help from the organization.
Waugh, who had been homeless and struggling with an opioid addiction, says he's moved on from a True Recovery house and now lives with his girlfriend, their 1-year-old baby and one of her children in the Lakeside area. Their home is close to several other True Recovery houses so that he can be there whenever someone is in need — even in the middle of the night, if necessary.
"True Recovery saved my life. I'm very thankful," Waugh said. "The program worked for me exactly like it was supposed to; I came out of jail, moved into a house, worked my way through a program, stayed clean and transitioned back into regular society. I'm giving back now."
Rook said he's also tried to focus on improving people's access to recovery housing by applying for grants, lobbying for local and state government funding and reaching out to newer organizations and affinity groups.
"Oftentimes treatment historically has been available only to those with private insurance. So a lot of people who are from low-income households or disenfranchised minority groups haven't had the same access," Rook said. "If we have a community problem, it's important that we help the whole community."
That effort, he said, led him to connect with Shauntelle Hammonds, a trans woman in recovery who last year founded Peter's Place RVA, a recovery organization dedicated to providing recovery housing and other supports for people in the LGBTQIA community.
With Rook's help, Hammonds was able to open a recovery home that had been previously operated by True Recovery. She said Rook has continued to act as a mentor as she seeks to open a second house in the Richmond area and make new connections to other services providers.
Hammonds said Rook's also shown a willingness to learn and admit when he doesn't know what might work best for someone in need of help. "That's a very big thing because of the work we do and the people that we help," she said. "He's willing to help anyone. I think that's very important."
The Imagine the Freedom center is still taking shape as boxes of new furniture and other home goods are still being moved into the building on Parham Road.
Still, clients and program managers with True Recovery, the WAR Foundation and Faces and Voices of Virginia Recovery are already regularly meeting and working out of the building since it opened in August. Richmond City Integrative Counseling is slated to finish its move into the third floor of the building next month.
Jimmy Christmas, founder and CEO of RCIC, said Rook has been both a strong business partner and instrumental in helping uplift addiction recovery across the region and state.
"A lot of us bring our own levels of expertise, but I don't think VARR would have been resurrected without David's leadership. I don't think the Imagine Freedom center would have started if he hadn't conceptualized his vision and put things in motion," he said.
