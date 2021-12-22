Making a Difference: David Rook helps to build statewide addiction recovery network

Rook, 45, has been in recovery for nearly a decade after an arrest in 2011 led him to the McShin Foundation, another addiction recovery organization based in Henrico. It was there that he was eventually hired as an operations manager for the foundation. Rook then left McShin in 2017 to create True Recovery, starting with two sober homes.

Rook has expanded the organization since then to nine houses and an apartment complex in downtown Richmond, giving his organization the ability to house around 180 people. He also became president of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences.

Rook's colleagues say he was instrumental in elevating the association in recent years, working with local and state political leaders to create accreditation standards to both improve government oversight and trust in private recovery organizations that are often run by people like Rook, who have personal experience with overcoming addiction.

Chris Waugh, who manages the men's program for True Recovery, became sober with help from the organization.