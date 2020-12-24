Making a Difference: Director of UR's Carrico Center a 'facilitator of good deeds'

Originally from New Jersey, she and her husband, Dr. Alan Dow, met as undergraduates at the University of Virginia, where she graduated in 1994. They both went to Washington University in St. Louis, where she went to law school and he medical school. They moved to Richmond in 2000 for her husband's residency at VCU Medical Center.

She has worked at the U.S. attorney's office in Richmond and for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and started as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond School of Law school in 2003. She became the first director of the newly-created Carrico Center at the law school in 2007.

Casey wants to connect the law students with the pro bono service community in the Richmond area. She said the students wanted to be of service but many feel helpless. "They could see what was sickening our society, but they couldn't figure out how to help it heal," she said.

"I always felt like the gifts that we receive in law school, our experience, our education are ones that we should gift to others to help our society," said Casey.

Casey said that in many criminal matters there is a right to an attorney, but in civil matters there is not. The students work in various areas including family, housing and immigration law.