Making a Difference: Franklin the mini Goldendoodle brings happiness, comfort to victims and employees at Hanover County Courthouse

Good cheer arrives every morning at the Hanover County Courthouse when Franklin bounds through the door.
Franklin is a 35-pound Miniature Goldendoodle – “a big, ol’ teddy bear,” says Alison B. Linas, his human mom – who doesn’t bark, doesn’t bite and doesn’t even whine. The most aggressive he gets is when he nudges you with his nose to be petted.
“All he wants are scratches, belly rubs and snuggles,” said Linas. “If you’ve never liked dogs before, you’re going to love this one.”
Franklin is Linas’ dog, but ever since he started coming to the office in the fall of 2019, it feels like he belongs to anyone he meets: crime victims, law enforcement investigators, courthouse workers. Everyone.
“He’s just so friendly,” said Shari L. Skipper, chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney. “I honestly believe that since he started coming to the office our whole office atmosphere has become so much more relaxed and happy. It’s amazing what an animal can do.”
Several years ago, Skipper and Commonwealth’s Attorney R.E. “Trip” Chalkley read articles from other states about prosecutors using dogs to help crime victims and children to “open up,” Skipper said. But they ran into a number of roadblocks, including expense, trying to acquire such a service dog.
Meantime, they learned Franklin had been trained as a therapy dog who had visited hospitalized children, nursing homes and retirement communities, so they asked Linas if she’d like to bring him to the office.
She did, and it couldn’t have worked out any better. It didn’t take long for Franklin to make himself at home and to learn his way around. He generally stays with Linas in her office during the day – he was napping under her desk as we spoke by phone – though he goes along when she runs errands. He knows his way around the courthouse and is known to make a tour of various offices as he apparently keeps track of who has the best snacks.
“Every single morning when he walks in the front door … he races around the hallway as fast as he can because he’s so excited to be here,” Skipper said. “It’s hysterical to see. We love it.
“I wish every employee was as excited to come to work as Franklin is.”
Franklin, who will turn 6 in January, has become something of a star in the office, having been titled “pawmonwealth attorney,” which also happens to be the handle of his Instagram page.
Franklin came to live with Linas a few months after he was born on a farm in Pennsylvania. There were two puppies left when Linas arrived, and she had her pick – but it wasn’t a difficult choice.
“I knelt down, and the little guy with the weirdly short legs perched on my knee and licked on my faced,” she recalled. “He came home with me.”
Linas already had a name in mind even before she went to fetch her dog: Franklin is a nod to Franklin Street, considered the center of social life at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where Linas earned her undergraduate degree.
She was inspired to have Franklin trained as a therapy dog because her grandmother had a poodle that was a therapy dog and made visits to hospitals and nursing homes.
Franklin was a big hit from the beginning – “he makes somebody happier every day,” Linas says – but he’s proved to have an even more profound impact.
Linas was working a child sex abuse case, and the young victim found it impossible to talk about the horrific abuse she had endured.
“She could talk to me about anything in the world except her abuse,” Linas said. “When it came time to talk about the tough stuff, she would shut down.”
Linas learned the young victim liked dogs, so she brought Franklin to one of their meetings. Franklin curled up next to her on the floor where she was sitting, and the weight of her trauma lifted for a moment. She began to talk to Franklin, telling him what she could not tell anyone else.
“It transitioned her into being able to talk to me and did ultimately result in us being able to try the case successfully,” Linas said. “He was really the breakthrough that kept her comfortable. When she was meeting with me, she could play with him before our meeting or snuggle with her during our meeting.”
Investigator Jen Eaton, in the Hanover sheriff’s office, described Franklin as “super sweet, and, it turns out, a great listener.
“The first time I ever ‘worked’ with him, Alison and I were interviewing a juvenile victim of a crime,” Eaton said. “It was a very difficult case for this individual, and Franklin was there with her for the interview. I watched him comfort her, by placing his head in her lap, while she petted him, and it seemed to help her as the details she was providing were hard to discuss, but she was able to remain calm while stroking his ears and talking, as if she was talking to him. This allowed us, as a team, to be able to move forward with the case and a conviction.”
Franklin is not courtroom-certified, so he is not allowed to sit in court with victims, but he is available in Linas’ office for visits before and after courtroom proceedings.
Linas now takes Franklin into every meeting she has with children – “unless they’re afraid of dogs,” she says, “but I haven’t met anybody who doesn’t like him.”
She introduces her dog to victims of domestic violence, families of crime victims. Law enforcement officers know they can come by for a roll on the floor with Franklin after they’ve been on a murder scene or some other dreadful case.
“There’s nothing like a detective who’s been up for 28 hours on some sort of horrific scene, talking in baby talk and playing tug-of-war with your dog,” Linas said. “He’s just good for everybody’s morale and everybody’s mental health.”
