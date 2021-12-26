Making a Difference: Franklin the mini Goldendoodle brings happiness, comfort to victims and employees at Hanover County Courthouse

“It transitioned her into being able to talk to me and did ultimately result in us being able to try the case successfully,” Linas said. “He was really the breakthrough that kept her comfortable. When she was meeting with me, she could play with him before our meeting or snuggle with her during our meeting.”

Investigator Jen Eaton, in the Hanover sheriff’s office, described Franklin as “super sweet, and, it turns out, a great listener.

“The first time I ever ‘worked’ with him, Alison and I were interviewing a juvenile victim of a crime,” Eaton said. “It was a very difficult case for this individual, and Franklin was there with her for the interview. I watched him comfort her, by placing his head in her lap, while she petted him, and it seemed to help her as the details she was providing were hard to discuss, but she was able to remain calm while stroking his ears and talking, as if she was talking to him. This allowed us, as a team, to be able to move forward with the case and a conviction.”

Franklin is not courtroom-certified, so he is not allowed to sit in court with victims, but he is available in Linas’ office for visits before and after courtroom proceedings.