Making a Difference: Gallagher Foundation continues to help Richmond-area teenagers struggling with mental health during pandemic

Borrowing inspiration from her daughter’s fight against depression, Grace Gallagher has spent the last six years bolstering teen mental health. As with so much this year, the pandemic has exacerbated the need.
It has also erected barriers: the programming they’d used before to support area teens had to be refitted for the age of social distancing; the annual 5K to bring awareness to the cause faced big changes for the sake of safety; staff at Gallagher’s foundation can longer gather as usual to brainstorm solutions.
“We have to practice what we preach, which means we have to recognize this transition in our own lives, and we have to be resilient,” Gallagher said.
That resiliency helped the Cameron K. Gallagher Memorial Foundation, named after Gallagher’s late daughter, rethink their operation to step up their support for local teenagers struggling with their mental health at a time of worldwide crisis and limited connection.
“Mental health has definitely taken a huge downward spiral,” Gallagher said. “I have gotten more calls and pleas for help from parents, and teachers, and just people out there in the community right now. There's a feeling of panic and a feeling of desperation.
Giving teens the tools to cope has been at the center of the foundations’ work, which has involved partnerships with area schools. When schools closed and teens went into isolation with their families in April, Gallagher and her team began to tinker with a platform to reach them. They accelerated plans to go digital.
By November, they had created four mental health and wellness online toolkits with videos and other resources, including some that could be downloaded and accessed offline for teens with limited internet access.
“We looked at what is happening right now and what in particular, the middle schoolers and high schoolers need right now: life transitions, resiliency, stress awareness and mental health awareness,” Gallagher said, referring to the topics covered by each of the toolkits.
By mid-December, 650 students had already engaged with the “life transitions” toolkit. Gallagher expects hundreds more will as the foundation expands its partnerships with area schools. (Huguenot High in Richmond will roll out the content to their students next week.)
“There's a lot of stress in your life or circumstances in your life that you have no control over. This pandemic is an excellent example of that. But what you can change is your relationship to that stress,” Gallagher said.
“That's my big, passionate statement right now on the pandemic, that we have got to get mental health out in front of everyone's mind and attention, from the workforce, to the education to the coaches, to the parents. Because, if we are not taking care of our mental health, we can't get back into life as whatever it's going to look like in the next year and beyond.”
A big centerpiece of the foundation’s work is an annual run, called the SpeakUp5K. It was conceived by Cameron herself.
Cameron had been struggling with depression and working to overcome the “darkness,” when she passed away in 2014. At the finish line of the Shamrock half-marathon in Virginia Beach, Cameron succumbed to an undiagnosed heart condition.
As they reckoned with her death, her parents found journals detailing plans for a “SpeakUp5K” that would draw awareness to child and teen depression.
Byrd Park has played host to the race since, with a lot of fanfare, except for this year, when the race went virtual. Anyone could participate right in their community. All in all, 2,524 people in 228 cities did.
“My 11-year-old said it perfectly this year. Normally we're up at 5 a.m. at Byrd Park setting up, and this year we were just setting up a couple of things up in our neighborhood,” Gallagher said, describing the day, Sept. 12.
“My husband and I happened to be sitting on the porch, and Mitchell jumped outside and said, ‘Today is a special day,’ and we said, ‘It is! It’s the 5K.’ And he said, ‘No, today is the day that Cameron's dream really came true. She wanted to do this in the neighborhood.’”
