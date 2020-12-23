Making a Difference: Gallagher Foundation continues to help Richmond-area teenagers struggling with mental health during pandemic

By November, they had created four mental health and wellness online toolkits with videos and other resources, including some that could be downloaded and accessed offline for teens with limited internet access.

“We looked at what is happening right now and what in particular, the middle schoolers and high schoolers need right now: life transitions, resiliency, stress awareness and mental health awareness,” Gallagher said, referring to the topics covered by each of the toolkits.

By mid-December, 650 students had already engaged with the “life transitions” toolkit. Gallagher expects hundreds more will as the foundation expands its partnerships with area schools. (Huguenot High in Richmond will roll out the content to their students next week.)

“There's a lot of stress in your life or circumstances in your life that you have no control over. This pandemic is an excellent example of that. But what you can change is your relationship to that stress,” Gallagher said.