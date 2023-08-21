For three years, George Sushkoff has participated in the Swim Across America event in Richmond to raise money for the Massey Cancer Center. During his upcoming fourth swim on Saturday, Sushkoff will not only swim to help others, but to help himself.

On April 14, Sushkoff was diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer three days after a routine colonoscopy. Now, he is among the many people fighting cancer who will benefit from the fundraising swim.

“That’s not necessarily the club I wanted to join,” Sushkoff, 58, of Henrico County, said. “I always thought I was doing the right thing to help out this organization, not really thinking it was ever going to affect me.”

The nonprofit Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million since 1987, holding swimming events across the country. The organization’s mantra of “making waves to fight cancer” has held great meaning to Sushkoff since getting involved with the annual event.

“Being able to swim and support cancer research was kind of a no brainer,” he said. “It makes me feel good that I’ve been supporting this for so long.”

Sushkoff took up swimming at 13 while growing up in Southern California, later competing in high school and college. When Sushkoff moved to Virginia nearly 30 years ago, he continued to compete, taking part in Masters swim meets. He also swam in events such as the Great Chesapeake Bay Swim and the Jack King One Mile Ocean Swim in Virginia Beach.

“Swimming’s been a great sport for me,” Sushkoff said. “It’s given me a lot of friendships and let me travel.”

Sushkoff viewed Swim Across America as a way to participate in something he enjoyed and support a good cause. He had friends and training partners who were cancer survivors and wanted to do what he could to help out.

Swim Across America funds more than 60 scientific grants each year. Event proceeds have supported clinical trials for FDA-approved cancer treatments Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda. The organization also has several dedicated researched labs at major cancer centers across the U.S.

After Sushkoff received his own cancer diagnosis, his friends reached to Swim Across America on his behalf. He was unaware that the organization did patient advocacy in addition to fundraising.

Swim Across America CEO Rob Butcher contacted Sushkoff, and the organization arranged an appointment with Massey Cancer Center for a second opinion. Sushkoff had been receiving treatment at the Virginia Cancer Institute, but VCI and Massey ended up collaborating on his care.

“I got all my questions answered,” he said. “I had the peace of mind that I’ve looked at other routes, and they kind of redirected where my care went. I think that’s ultimately what’s going to be helping me beat this and save my life hopefully.”

Sushkoff said his outlook is positive because the tumor was caught early. He has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy and is in the middle of 31 radiation treatments. Another three rounds of chemo will follow, with possibly more to come, as his doctors at VCI continue to check the size of his tumor.

“Overall, I’m pretty good,” he said. “There are days when I feel kind of lousy, but it doesn’t seem to last that long.”

Sushkoff is able to remain active with swimming, running and cycling, provided he does not overexert himself. He hopes that his activity levels will help combat his disease.

Richmond’s own Swim Across America event began in 2019, raising more than $250,000 for the Massey Cancer Center during that time. Sushkoff first took part in the 2020 event, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The in-person events were previously held at the James River, but this year’s version will take place at Quest Swimming pool in Midlothian to avoid crossing paths with other river activities.

Participants can do a half-mile swim, one-mile swim or swim as many laps as possible. The SAA My Way virtual fundraiser is offered as an option for those unable to make the in-person swim. NCAA and World Champion Gretchen Walsh of the University of Virginia and former world-record holder Craig Beardsley will be among the attendees at Quest Swimming.

Sushkoff will serve as captain of Team River City, which raised more than $26,000 last year and is striving for $30,000 this time.

“It’s not really about the swimming itself, it’s about raising money,” said Sushkoff. “It’s about raising awareness for cancer research and about having fun.”

