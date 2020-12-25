Making a Difference: Homeschooled her entire life, Chesterfield teen creates lessons for her peers

About three years ago, Nasiyah Isra-Ul started creating a homeschool curriculum for her younger brother, who was struggling with book-based learning.

Irsa-UI, 18, worked to take all of the book-based materials her brother, Yashad, needed to learn for the seventh grade and converted them into interactive videos. For example, a textbook chapter about the U.S. Constitution, Isra-UI created an animated video with a voiceover to teach her brother.

“I'm a reader, I love to read everything that I can get my hands on ... but my brother is more of a visual learner, he likes things that he can move and interact with,” Isra-Ul said, a sophomore at Liberty University, who lives in Chesterfield.

Seeing success with her brother, Isra-Ulbegan told fellow homeschool parents about her project and they were intrigued. They started asking her to create interactive programs for their own children.

From there, Canary Academy Online was born. Several programs are in pilot stages, including a first-grade science program, a seventh-grade civics and economics course and an eighth-grade world geography course. The online academy is slated to launch in the spring of 2021.