Making a Difference: Jason Wells, founder of Mechanics of Faith, provides free auto repairs to those in need

Jason Wells calls himself a "shade tree mechanic."
He likes to do car repairs at his home in Hanover County. Auto work started as a backyard hobby for Wells, who doesn't have a commercial shop but works a full-time job in manufacturing.
"I have been working on cars for many years," said Wells. "I love cars. I have custom cars I have built."
The auto repair has grown into something much more than just a hobby now. It has become a mission.
Compelled by his personal faith and desire to help out people with financial problems who need auto repairs, Wells founded Mechanics of Faith almost two years ago. The nonprofit provides auto repairs for veterans or anyone facing financial difficulties and in need of transportation.
Wells spends some weekends working on cars that have been brought in for repair or donated to the nonprofit.
"Our mission is sharing God's love and keeping the community safe one auto repair at a time," he said.
The nonprofit, which has a website at mechanicsoffaith.com is looking for financial support for parts and other costs, as well as donations of vehicles.
"What we started out doing and what we still do now is, if you bring me your parts, I will fix your car at no cost," Wells said. "We have got folks who need new brakes. I will fix your brakes. If you need an oil change, I will do it."
"We do have a blessings program where we will cover the cost of the parts," said Wells. "I have been in financial hardships. Because of that, I believe we should not judge anybody. I have been so blessed. I have a roof over my head, and three beautiful girls and a wife. Because God has blessed me, I felt compelled to give back to the community that has been so good to me."
To find cars for veterans, Mechanics of Faith works closely with Liberation Veteran Services, a nonprofit that provides a residential program for homeless veterans.
Liberation Veteran Services has a 38-bed shelter in Richmond for veterans and also helps with substance abuse and mental health counseling.
The average age of veterans in the program right now is almost 58 years old, and the average stay is about seven months, said Fletcher Johnson, program director for the organization. "Most of our clients have some type of physical disability," he said, but the organization tries to transition its clients into jobs.
"Once they get out, that is when transportation can become a problem," Johnson said. "That's why what Mechanics of Faith does is important."
Among the veterans who has received help through Mechanics of Faith is Tyrone Saunders, a disabled Marine Corps veteran who spent 13 months in the Liberation Veteran Services program and who is now living in an apartment in Richmond. After finishing the LVS program, he got a 2004 Honda Pilot through Mechanics of Faith.
"Being a disabled vet, there was one thing that was kind of worrying me: How was I going to get around?" Saunders said. "Fletcher Johnson told me about the [Mechanics of Faith] organization and he put my name up for one of the donations."
"It is a godsend," Saunders said. "I thank God for organizations like that and all the other churches and organizations that help get vets back into personal independence."
Wells said he gets greater satisfaction from repairing cars for people than just collecting donations to buy cars for people in need.
"I would rather fix and repair vehicles, make them safe and reliable, and give cars to six veterans in need rather than just buy one or two a year," he said.
(804) 775-8123