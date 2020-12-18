Making a Difference: Jason Wells, founder of Mechanics of Faith, provides free auto repairs to those in need

"We do have a blessings program where we will cover the cost of the parts," said Wells. "I have been in financial hardships. Because of that, I believe we should not judge anybody. I have been so blessed. I have a roof over my head, and three beautiful girls and a wife. Because God has blessed me, I felt compelled to give back to the community that has been so good to me."

To find cars for veterans, Mechanics of Faith works closely with Liberation Veteran Services, a nonprofit that provides a residential program for homeless veterans.

Liberation Veteran Services has a 38-bed shelter in Richmond for veterans and also helps with substance abuse and mental health counseling.

The average age of veterans in the program right now is almost 58 years old, and the average stay is about seven months, said Fletcher Johnson, program director for the organization. "Most of our clients have some type of physical disability," he said, but the organization tries to transition its clients into jobs.

"Once they get out, that is when transportation can become a problem," Johnson said. "That's why what Mechanics of Faith does is important."