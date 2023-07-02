More than two decades after being paralyzed, Justin Spurlock stays on the move, volunteering his time and talents throughout Greater Richmond, particularly in King William County. Now, his community is paying it forward by building Spurlock a wheelchair-accessible home.

Spurlock, 39, was in a car accident in 2002, months after graduating high school. While the crash left him as a quadriplegic, Spurlock takes his situation in stride, even sporting an ICNTWLK license plate on his personal and company van that he calls a “rolling billboard.”

“It’s one of those things where it’s like, you don’t have a choice, and I was raised to the point where if life throws you lemons, you make margaritas out of them,” Spurlock said. “So I just made the best of it.”

Watching cousins and friends progress through life milestones, Spurlock did not allow his new reality to prevent him from accomplishing his own goals.

“They were the same age as me or older: going off to college, trade schools, getting married, having kids, and I was like ‘there’s nothing different that I can’t do that they’re already doing,’” said Spurlock.

Following the accident, Spurlock went to the Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center in Fisherville for physical therapy and occupational therapy, learning how to drive again. While residing at the rehab center, he took drafting classes, graduating with architectural, mechanical and 3-D drafting and design certificates in 2005.

Spurlock works full time as an engineering specialist for Richmond’s gas utilities department, providing construction plans, easement drawings and other special details for gas pipes. He also runs his own business, J. Spurlock Designs LLC, which builds signs and creates vehicle wraps and stickers.

Among Spurlock’s interests and hobbies are NASCAR and fishing. Prior to COVID, Spurlock hosted several car shows that raised funds for fire departments, veterans associations and people with disabilities. He also spoke to high school students about safe driving measures.

Spurlock has been living at his grandparents’ home, managing his business from their garage. He credits them with supporting him throughout his challenges.

“They’ve been my number one source,” Spurlock said. “The day I got in an accident, my grandmother basically quit her job and made sure that everything was in place for me. If I could pick somebody to be my role model, it would definitely be her.”

For the numerous acts of service Spurlock has provided, Engel Family Farms and the community at large are giving back to him by building an ADA-compliant home, which will include a track system that allows Spurlock to move around with minimal assistance.

Kevin and Denise Engel established Engel Family Farms in 1991 in Hanover County. Their farm operations have since expanded to 14 counties across the Commonwealth. Spurlock grew up with the Engel’s youngest son Casey, playing roller hockey with him in Ashland and later coaching him.

After the accident, Spurlock reached out to Kevin Engel expressing the desire to have his own home. When the Engels planned to add 153 parcels next to their King William home, they gifted two acres to Spurlock.

“Justin is a person that has given back to the community so much, not just the King William community, but the whole Richmond surrounding community,” Kevin Engel said. “He’s a very humble man; my family and I, and these folks here, love that kind of person.”

The other “folks” that are helping Spurlock out includes Dwayne Simms and Sandra Heins, longtime friends of Kevin Engel. Simms, of Glen Allen, assisted Spurlock in getting the Board of Supervisors to approve a two acre lot instead of the required five.

“The reason why we are where are today is because of that man,” Simms said of Kevin Engel. “He will help anybody in need; when he asked me and asked Sandra, it wasn’t any problem with my hand going up.”

A fundraising car show will be held July 22 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, with the proceeds going toward Spurlock’s new home. Heins, of Hanover, and Simms are gathering sponsor information and donations for the event.

“He’s strong, he’s smart, he’s driven,” Heins said about Spurlock. “But he’s also willing to listen, and to listen to his peers and the folks around him who he trusts.”

The housing project is slated to break ground later this summer and complete construction around the beginning of 2024.

“We wanted him to have a nice place to call his own,” Denise Engel said. “He’s been looking for that for years, and we just want to help him out.”

Spurlock says he couldn’t ask for a better group of folks to help him build his own space. He plans on organizing more car shows and diving into other ventures. Moving forward, Spurlock says he will continue to go around obstacles just as any able-bodied person does.

“Just because I’m in a wheelchair doesn’t mean it’s made easier for me,” Spurlock said. “There’s no ramps to success, you still have to take the steps.”

