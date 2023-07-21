A decade and a half after conquering Mount Rainier, Richmond’s Kevin McQueen is taking on the oldest, largest and longest bicycle touring event in the world.

McQueen’s sense of accomplishment is exceeded only by his sense of purpose, as he rides 500 miles across Iowa to raise awareness about a rare disease that his son Sean has.

Sean McQueen, 24, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Fanconi Anemia. It differs from the kidney disorder Fanconi Syndrome; FA can result in bone marrow failure and an increased risk of certain cancers. Sean’s parents Kevin, 55 and Lorraine McQueen, 56, are both carriers of the gene mutation that can result in FA, but were unaware of it when their son was born.

“It was a pretty bleak picture,” Lorraine said.

Sean was born weighing only 3 ½ pounds. “That was the tipoff that something wasn’t quite right,” his mother said. After working with doctors and geneticists across the country and worldwide, a skin abnormality on Sean’s chin provided a clue to finally figure out the issue.

He was diagnosed with FA when he was still a toddler. At the time, the life expectancy for people with that disease was 18, a sobering prospect for the McQueens, but also an opportunity to tackle the disease head-on.

“We want to do everything; fight as hard as we can, raise as much money as we can and live as well as we can.” Kevin said.

The McQueens started organizing fundraisers, raising millions of dollars for research that would help Sean and many others living with FA.

Despite being of a smaller stature and having delayed speech growing up, Sean took part in many activities: football, basketball, even driving when he became old enough. He was about 13 when

“I was a little bit confused,” Sean said of learning about his condition. “I thought about what can I do and what can’t I do.”

Seeking greater fundraising efforts

Sean said he has mostly felt fine physically, but did not like when people looked at him differently due to his disease. He ultimately chalked it up to most people not knowing about FA, and he kept pushing forward.

He attended Ferrum College in Southwest Virginia, graduating in May and serving as manager of the football team prior to his most recent lesion. An avid sports fan, Sean cheers on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Around four years ago, Sean began developing brain lesions. Research determined that a new condition - Fanconi Anemia Neurological Syndrome - was emerging, affecting just 1% of those with FA. One particularly bad lesion caused Sean to lose some of his mobility, including not being able to use his dominant hand, a year and a half ago. He currently uses a rollator and a motorized wheelchair to get around.

Sean’s recent developments compelled his father to search for greater fundraising efforts. Kevin and his cycling friends were already partaking in century rides throughout the Virginia Capital Trail to support the cause.

After discussing doing something bigger, they decided to shoot for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, otherwise known as BRAI. This year's edition during the last full week of July marks the 50th anniversary of the event, with many riders supporting their own individual causes during the trek.

Kevin wanted to participate in RAGBRAI for years; his father was an avid cyclist who previously took part in the ride through Iowa. With added motivation, Kevin presented the idea to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, which agreed to establish the Endure for a Cure initiative for the cycling trip.

“Our hope is to increase awareness on the disease and raise money for research,” said Kevin Quinlan, executive director of the FA Research Fund. “People are living longer (with FA), but there’s still a long way to go.”

The 10-person team made the long drive to Iowa in two RVs: one from Richmond, one from Eugene, Oregon. where the FA Research Fund is located. More than $30,000 has already been raised toward the group’s $100,000 goal. Members of the organization are riding with Kevin and his friends, including Quinlan.

“They’re just an incredible family,” Quinlan said. “The McQueens are always there for Sean and they’re doing everything they can for the FA community.”

An emotional journey

Other members of the McQueen family are also working to combat FA. Sean’s 26-year-old sister Kelsey McQueen is a genetic counselor and has done FA research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Sean’s "strength and ability to just somehow continue on is incredible,” she said. “Rare diseases are really important to me and something that I want to advocate for on a broader scale.”

The family has adopted #SEANSTRONG as their moniker as they continue to fight the battle against FA. In the decades since Sean’s diagnosis, the FA life expectancy has risen to around 39, giving him another feat to achieve.

“I once said something about life not being fair and Sean said ‘Mom, life is fair, because it’s unfair for everybody, and so it’s fair,’” Lorraine recounted. “It sort of just sums up his mindset.”

“I thought my life was going to be a lot shorter, but now I realize I can live a lot longer and do a lot more things,” Sean added.

Those things include preparing to move into his own apartment a few blocks away from his family.

“It’ll be different to not live with my parents,” he said. “But it’ll be nice to have some freedom.”

Sean’s parents feel strong emotions quite often when they reflect on the long journey their son has traveled.

“I cry all the time,” Kevin said. “I’m incredibly proud; no matter what, he has a positive outlook and he finds a way to make it work.”

