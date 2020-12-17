Making a Difference: Kimberley L. Martin's KLM Scholarship Foundation helps students pay college expenses

Kimberley L. Martin remembers the struggle of paying for college. It was bill after bill after bill.

"That left a very big impression because it was scary some times," said Martin, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in business information systems from Virginia State University in 1990 and later earned a master's degree at Central Michigan University.

It was tough enough coming up with the money for tuition and board - federal aid wasn't as abundant in the mid-1980s, she recalled. Martin cobbled together loans, occasionally just in time to avoid having to move out the dormitory into which she had just settled.

But then - surprise! - she also had to pay for textbooks and supplies.

By 2002, when Martin was well into her career in information-technology management, those memories would inspire her to create a foundation to help cash-strapped Virginia college students with those smaller expenses that up, in particular, textbooks and supplies.

"We would love to give students a full ride, and we've considered it," said Martin, a Hampton Roads native who lives in Hanover County with her husband of 20 years, Gary, a human resource manager at VSU, whom she met there. "But we think we have a really good niche."