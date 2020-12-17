Making a Difference: Kimberley L. Martin's KLM Scholarship Foundation helps students pay college expenses

Kimberley L. Martin remembers the struggle of paying for college. It was bill after bill after bill.
"That left a very big impression because it was scary some times," said Martin, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in business information systems from Virginia State University in 1990 and later earned a master's degree at Central Michigan University.
It was tough enough coming up with the money for tuition and board - federal aid wasn't as abundant in the mid-1980s, she recalled. Martin cobbled together loans, occasionally just in time to avoid having to move out the dormitory into which she had just settled.
But then - surprise! - she also had to pay for textbooks and supplies.
By 2002, when Martin was well into her career in information-technology management, those memories would inspire her to create a foundation to help cash-strapped Virginia college students with those smaller expenses that up, in particular, textbooks and supplies.
"We would love to give students a full ride, and we've considered it," said Martin, a Hampton Roads native who lives in Hanover County with her husband of 20 years, Gary, a human resource manager at VSU, whom she met there. "But we think we have a really good niche."
Through her tiny, eponymous KLM Scholarship Foundation, Martin has in recent years awarded between $1,000 and $1,500 to students - many them people of color and the first in their families to attend college - to help purchase books, print and electronic, and such supplies as laptop computers.
When Martin started the foundation 18 years ago, the "book scholarships," as they're called, were given to only a few students and ranged from $250 to $500. This past year, 57 students were beneficiaries, some of whom receiving the maximum, $1,500. Since its inception, the foundation has given away nearly $400,000.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising has slowed, forcing Martin to scrub the foundation's two big money-makers: a Black and White Affair, a dinner-and-dance party in April, and the end-of-year Christmas Party. The former grosses $50,000 or more; the latter, $10,000 to $20,000.
With COVID-19 eroding donations, the foundation has had to improvise on fundraising and staged a virtual birthday party in observance of its of 18th.
In addition to individual donors, the KLM Scholarship Foundation is supported by corporations, including Dominion Energy and health insurance giants Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna.
Students can apply for the scholarships via the foundation's website - klmfoundation.org. Applications are accepted in May and June, screened by a three-member committee in July and scholarships are awarded in August, just ahead of the academic year.
In its early days, the foundation - a baby compared with the behemoths of philanthropy - focused on aiding students at Virginia State. It concentrates on helping those attending four-year schools in Virginia - public and private - and is now supporting students at two-year community colleges.
"We're going to take care of home," said Martin, one of 13 children of a stay-at-home mother and a father, who after serving in the U.S. Army became a civilian employee at the Norfolk Naval Base.
Martin and six of her siblings graduated from college and four of those seven have advanced degrees.
"We didn't have a lot of money, but education was important to us," said Martin, a trustee of the education-supporting Virginia Lottery appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam. "It wasn't if you're going to college, it's where you're going to college."
Martin attributes the significance of education to her family to her great-grandmother, Florence Brickhouse Bowser, a Virginia State-trained teacher credited with starting an elementary school for Black students in racially segregated, early 20th-century Nansemond County, now the city of Suffolk.
The school's 21st-century successor, named for Bowser, was built in 2018.
The Bowser legacy rests on fundraising skills with which she staged bake sales and carnivals to generate dollars matched by the state and the Julius Rosenwald Fund, named for one of the Sears, Roebuck and Co. retail pioneers, to finance construction in 1920 of the what was then called the Florence Graded School.
A century later - like great-grandmother, like great-granddaughter, Martin is making big things happen with small-dollar donations.
(804) 649-6814
Twitter: @RTDSchapiro