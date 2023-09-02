Making a Difference: Marine veteran trains, supplies Ukrainians in the war against Russia

Lance Zaal teaches the art of war. An his students are the people of Ukraine.

To date, Zaal, 39, has personally trained 80 Ukrainian men to protect themselves and family against the Russian invasion through his organization Ghosts of Liberty. In addition, he has made several trips to Ukraine bearing gear and equipment, and instruction on the finer points of warfare.

“I’d been following Russia since the 2000s and also what had been happening with Ukraine since 2014,” Zaal said. “It was something that seemed very concerning.”

Zaal served in the Marines from 2002 to 2006 after growing up in Southern California. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William & Mary in 2012.

Zaal became involved in helping Ukrainians after a friend and business school classmate, Ivan Matveichenko, was working as a real estate developer in Kyiv when he volunteered to fight for his home country after the Russian invaded.

Matveichenko was fighting on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine with some friends, but the group had no formal military training and lacked the equipment to mount an effective defense.

Zaal founded Ghosts of Liberty as a way to help Matveichenko, citizens of Ukraine and combat veterans in their defense against Russia.

“There’s an urgent need, and I had the ability to not only help my friend, but help a cause that I believed in,” he said.

Many of the fighters were regular citizens with regular jobs. Also joining the fight were American volunteers, as well as members of the Freedom of Russia Legion, a group of Russian citizens who opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zaal made his first trip to Ukraine in March 2022, training an initial group of 80 men in basic infantry tactics, defensive positions, urban combat, room-to-room fighting, and ambush strategy.

He also taught them how to identify Russian enemy vehicles and schooled them on philosophies of war such as attritional versus strategic warfare.

On his three subsequent trips, including his most recent one this June, Zaal also provided supplies such as body armor, helmets, boots and first-aid kits.

Zaal also provided night vision optics, thermal optics and other gear to Alpha GRU, the Ukrainian's elite Special Forces group. He supplied pilots visors, fire-resistant flight suits, drones and communications equipment that helped them evade Russian jets.

But delivering the supplies overseas offered some challenges for Zaal.

You can't just drop the stuff in the mail.

“It’s really tough mailing things, getting things through customs,” he said. “That’s why it’s better just to fly it over with you in terms of checked baggage. Things like night vision and thermal optics and the scopes, they’re sensitive, so you have to be careful what you buy and where you buy it.”

Zaal reached out to local representatives and senators for support, but his pleas fell on deaf ears and he received no replies, or was directed to fill out forms that would leave him waiting months for a response. He ended up raising $6,000 for the cause himself and self-funded other expenses, around $200,000 worth.

“This is an emergency; I don’t have three months to sit around twiddling my thumbs waiting for some bureaucracy,” Zaal said. “It was frustrating, because I would love to have worked more closely with government. But I’m perfectly happy to help and make a difference working outside that system.”

Zaal does not have any future trips to Ukraine planned, but is continuing to help in other ways.

“After every trip, the war changes, situations change and I look for a different way to provide support,” Zaal said. “I try to help in a way that doesn’t just use my military experience, but also my consulting background and my business background.”

His business background includes being the founder of Richmond Ghosts, a ghost tour in Shockoe Bottom that provides guests information about the dark, haunted history of Richmond.

Zaal is now working on investing in drones and building domestic drone companies. He is also looking for ways to consult with Ukraine and train the public on a bigger scale.

“The best use of my time and resources is not to go out and train groups of people every few weeks; that’s a waste,” he said. “The bigger problem is that it’s a systemic problem across the entire country, and that’s what I’ve wanted to solve.

Zaal keeps in touch with the people he trained; one of the pilots he met along the way went on to be awarded Ukraine’s highest honor, Hero of Ukraine, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But for every success story, there are accounts of Ukrainians being injured – including Ivan last fall -, killed or captured, which Zaal finds difficult to hear.

“It’s hard hearing their stories and seeing the pictures and videos that they share,” Zaal said. “They’re losing their friends regularly and they’re going through a lot of pain. It’s sad to see because I want to do more to help. I wish I had the capability to do more, but other than reach out to representatives and do what I can as a person, there’s not much more.”