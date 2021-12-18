Making a Difference: Liberation Veteran Services executive director Jay Patrick

Another difference: While other providers have a mandatory check in time each evening, Liberation doesn’t. The policy is meant to make it easier for veterans to find and hold down jobs that will ultimately help them maintain stability when they leave the program, Patrick said.

Recently, Liberation received a gift of several properties on Midlothian Turnpike, including the campus that once housed the Richmond Outreach Center and its thrift store. Now, Liberation Church, a congregation Patrick leads, holds services in the space. It serves between 400 and 500 families a week at its food pantry, Patrick said. As for the thrift store, it’s become a workforce development hub for veterans to learn customer service and other skills, he added.The nonprofit also received a $1.9 million grant from the Veterans Administration to build a new transitional housing facility across the street, at 5200 Midlothian Turnpike. The city is already reviewing plans for the building.

“It was a faith journey, there’s no other way to say it,” Patrick said. “There was no light at the end of the tunnel. It was just us saying ‘Let’s do the right thing for these veterans, and hopefully the support we need will come along.’ And it did.”