Making a Difference: Liberation Veteran Services executive director Jay Patrick

When the Freedom House shut down back in 2013, its closure threatened to push 38 homeless veterans back out on the streets.
That worst-case scenario may have come to pass, if not for Jay Patrick.
Then Freedom House’s chief of operations, Patrick hatched a strategic plan for a new organization to rise from the ashes. What ultimately became Liberation Veteran Services ensured that veterans who were promised support would continue to receive it in their safe haven: the building at the corner of Hull and 12th streets in Manchester.
“I had intimate working knowledge of their struggles, helping them get on their feet. I knew that this was the only place they felt safe,” said Patrick, Liberation's executive director, in an interview. “For this to be ripped from underneath them, it would have created a trigger, for many of them, to their sobriety or their mental health.”
Patrick, a native of Hurt, graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 2003 with a degree in economics. Once in Richmond, he found success heading a downtown bank branch. There, he engineered a partnership with a local nonprofit, establishing a pilot program to help people reentering society after prison access banking services. The experience marked a turning point for Patrick, he said. He took a job at Freedom House as its director of programs. Within a few years, though, came the hard times. Its board voted to dissolve, citing financial challenges.
With debts to settle, the staff laid off and no budget, Patrick faced a daunting task. For several months, neither he, nor the lone employee he rehired, Fletcher Johnson, collected a salary.
“Jay, when he said, ‘I can’t pay you,’ it didn’t matter,” said Johnson, Liberation’s program director. “I felt good about what we were doing, and to this day I’m grateful that I stayed because I feel even better about what we’re doing today.”
Eight years later, Liberation Veteran Services has helped 500 veterans who are experiencing homelessness find stability and permanent housing. Its program has an 86% success rate, which the nonprofit defines as someone remaining permanently housed a year after leaving its program. The organization is in the process of expanding its operations in South Richmond next year in pursuit of its ultimate goal: ending veterans homeless in the region.
Participants in the program stay an average of six months, and some longer. That’s a key difference of the approach Patrick has championed and that of other homeless service providers around the region, which often require people to exit in 30 or 60 days. That's not enough time for people to regain stability and begin dealing with trauma that can derail the process, Patrick said. Mental health and substance abuse help is available on site, to treat what he calls the “invisible wounds” many have from past experiences, like combat or prolonged periods of homelessness.
Another difference: While other providers have a mandatory check in time each evening, Liberation doesn’t. The policy is meant to make it easier for veterans to find and hold down jobs that will ultimately help them maintain stability when they leave the program, Patrick said.
Recently, Liberation received a gift of several properties on Midlothian Turnpike, including the campus that once housed the Richmond Outreach Center and its thrift store. Now, Liberation Church, a congregation Patrick leads, holds services in the space. It serves between 400 and 500 families a week at its food pantry, Patrick said. As for the thrift store, it’s become a workforce development hub for veterans to learn customer service and other skills, he added.The nonprofit also received a $1.9 million grant from the Veterans Administration to build a new transitional housing facility across the street, at 5200 Midlothian Turnpike. The city is already reviewing plans for the building.
“It was a faith journey, there’s no other way to say it,” Patrick said. “There was no light at the end of the tunnel. It was just us saying ‘Let’s do the right thing for these veterans, and hopefully the support we need will come along.’ And it did.”
Patrick credits others for lending their influence and guidance along the way to support the organization’s mission and its staff: Wallace Stettinius, whose knowledge of nonprofit development Patrick said has been invaluable; Alex Smith, whose fundraising prowess Patrick said is unparalleled; Lee Connor, a volunteer who has spend countless hours completing improvement projects at the Hull Street facility; and Dave Wilson, an advisory board member and fellow Hamden-Sydney alumnus who has become a mentor to Patrick.
Wilson credits Patrick as one of the region’s most effective leaders, a visionary whose commitment to helping others is unmatched.
“He leads with such a quiet passion, and he’s living his purpose in life,” Wilson said. “He’s really figured out his ‘why,’ why he’s on this Earth … He’s trying to make the world better everywhere around him.”
