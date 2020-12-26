Making a Difference: Mike Ward honors wife's memory with blankets for cancer patients

Mike Ward was not surprised when his wife made blankets for other patients when she was undergoing chemotherapy almost a decade ago.

It was that kindness that made him fall for Jill when they were law school students at the University of Richmond over 30 years ago.

In her final years as she battled pancreatic cancer, she could not stop thinking of others who were shivering cold as the drugs went to work killing the cancerous cells in their body.

Jill Ward gave out dozens of homemade polar fleece blankets to warm those who were sitting next to her and at other hospitals and clinics in the area.

"She really enjoyed it," Mike, her husband, said. "She felt like that was helping her and providing comfort to others. She was an extremely giving and compassionate person."

Jill Ward died at age 55 in 2013, but her spirit lives on in the more than 3,700 blankets the nonprofit named in her honor has donated to area hospitals and clinics since.

In the past seven years, various church groups and friends of their family, including parents of their three now-adult children's classmates, have been involved in sewing and stitching new blankets. The blankets feature a label with Jill's name and a simple message: "Made with LOVE."