Making a Difference: Mike Ward honors wife's memory with blankets for cancer patients

Mike Ward was not surprised when his wife made blankets for other patients when she was undergoing chemotherapy almost a decade ago.
It was that kindness that made him fall for Jill when they were law school students at the University of Richmond over 30 years ago.
In her final years as she battled pancreatic cancer, she could not stop thinking of others who were shivering cold as the drugs went to work killing the cancerous cells in their body.
Jill Ward gave out dozens of homemade polar fleece blankets to warm those who were sitting next to her and at other hospitals and clinics in the area.
"She really enjoyed it," Mike, her husband, said. "She felt like that was helping her and providing comfort to others. She was an extremely giving and compassionate person."
Jill Ward died at age 55 in 2013, but her spirit lives on in the more than 3,700 blankets the nonprofit named in her honor has donated to area hospitals and clinics since.
In the past seven years, various church groups and friends of their family, including parents of their three now-adult children's classmates, have been involved in sewing and stitching new blankets. The blankets feature a label with Jill's name and a simple message: "Made with LOVE."
Ward said the pandemic made it impossible to gather a lot of volunteers at once to make the blankets. It did not deter committed supporters, however.
Through smaller groups and solo efforts, the nonprofit was still able to coordinate approximately 800 donations so far this year, Ward said.
Beth McNeil, a palliative care nurse manager with the VCU Massey Cancer Center said the blankets are appreciated.
"Many of our patients go home with their blanket while others spend their final days with us, many as hospice patients. We have truly benefited from our long-standing relationship ... and are excited when Mike calls to set up a delivery," she said. "The blankets are soft, colorful and lovingly made. Mike’s commitment to Jill’s vision is truly remarkable – a true love story."
While the group normally sends blankets to hospitals and clinics in the Richmond area and other parts of Virginia, including Charlottesville and Norfolk, the nonprofit last year, at the suggestion of Jill's brother in New Jersey, sent a blanket to Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.
Trebek, who passed away last month after his battle with pancreatic cancer, replied with a photo and a handwritten message thanking the nonprofit.
Ward said his response thrilled the family and gave a small motivational boost, but it was not unlike the volume of other cards and notes others send the nonprofit each year, thanking its members for the blankets.
It's something Jill would have loved to see, bringing together friends to help others in their time of need, he said.
(804) 649-6178