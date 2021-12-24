Making a Difference: Mollie Reinhart on a mission to forge friendships across the city

Mollie Reinhart is on a mission to make friends – and to help you make them, too.

That's an oversimplified version of what she’s trying to do as founder of an organization called Befriend, but at its essence Befriend is about getting to know people who don’t necessarily look like you or live in your neighborhood or lead lives that you are intimately familiar with.

And then becoming friends.

“It really comes down to our common humanity,” Reinhart said, “that we’re more alike than different.”

Reinhart, 55, comes at this from a most humble perspective: she wants to do something good for her city.

In early 2017, Reinhart approached Reggie Gordon, then director of the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building, which has a mission of creating policy and structural change to help low-income residents climb out of poverty. Reinhart, who right out of college worked in hospice care and later earned a master's degree in human development psychology, wanted to know how she could help.