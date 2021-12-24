Making a Difference: Mollie Reinhart on a mission to forge friendships across the city

Mollie Reinhart is on a mission to make friends – and to help you make them, too.
That's an oversimplified version of what she’s trying to do as founder of an organization called Befriend, but at its essence Befriend is about getting to know people who don’t necessarily look like you or live in your neighborhood or lead lives that you are intimately familiar with.
And then becoming friends.
“It really comes down to our common humanity,” Reinhart said, “that we’re more alike than different.”
Reinhart, 55, comes at this from a most humble perspective: she wants to do something good for her city.
In early 2017, Reinhart approached Reggie Gordon, then director of the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building, which has a mission of creating policy and structural change to help low-income residents climb out of poverty. Reinhart, who right out of college worked in hospice care and later earned a master's degree in human development psychology, wanted to know how she could help.
Gordon connected her with people around the city so she could learn more and see where she might be useful. During that period, in December 2017, a request came in to the mayor’s office from a mother in Creighton Court asking for help with Christmas gifts for her son. The deadlines for the various holiday programs had passed, and the mayor’s office forwarded the appeal to Gordon’s office to see if someone could take it on.
Reinhart was asked if she would be willing to buy a few Christmas presents for the son. She readily agreed, but since she had no details about him – age, interests, sizes – she called the mother to find out more.
That phone call proved to be a turning point for Reinhart and, looking back, the beginning of Befriend, though it would be another couple of years before it became a formal entity.
The abridged version of the story: Reinhart and another volunteer who had approached Gordon’s office about helping – Lisa Dawson – took the mother shopping for the presents. They hit it off. They discovered that despite their different stations in life – Reinhart and Dawson live across town – they found they had much in common.
After Christmas, the three of them got together again, and, in time, they became friends, which got Reinhart to wondering if maybe she was on to something bigger.
“Can a simple friendship be just what people need?” she says. “This was when the concept of Befriend organically started taking shape.”
Or as Dawson puts it, “Mollie took that, and turned it into a movement. She’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She really draws people in.”
The official founding of Befriend coincided with Mayor Levar M. Stoney’s proclamation in April 2020, declaring Richmond as “a city of compassion.” The YMCA of Greater Richmond is Befriend’s fiscal sponsor until it achieves nonprofit status.
Befriend’s stated mission, on its website, is to connect people across the city, “to meet one another and forge new relationships by uniting through compassion. Our goal is to create friendships instead of divisions, so that every person can embrace empathy, foster understanding, and build one community for all.”
“The hope,” Reinhart says, “is to offer opportunities for people to get a little bit closer.”
Reinhart, a mother of three whose youngest is in college, likes to say there are “many paths for connecting people” and people are “all starting at a different point,” so Befriend offers opportunities along those paths for people to get to know one another.
They stay in touch via Instagram and email, and regularly gather at Jefferson Park in the Union Hill neighborhood (“If you ask me where my office is, I say Jefferson Park,” Reinhart says with a laugh. “It’s just the perfect spot. The view you have there. It’s just a beautiful place. A lot of us say it’s magical.”)
They talk and walk. They’ve planted flower bulbs and recently helped decorate a Christmas tree in the park, interacting with nearby residents and the Friends of Jefferson Park. Anyone who comes by. It’s usually a notably diverse group, Reinhart says, and basically they just get to know each other, laying the groundwork for possibly deeper friendships and overcoming any sense of awkwardness and uncertainty that naturally arise when people step beyond their normal sphere of comfort.
Befriend seeks to bring together people through widely different places and activities: youth basketball, a coffee shop that connects those who are struggling with resources and support, and even community clean-up projects. They have started “text circles,” where small groups send text messages to one another regularly to say “Good morning” or share a beautiful picture or inspirational quote. Just to keep in touch, learn something new and keep the lines of communication open.
Recently, several people got together to write thank-you notes to those serving the homeless in Richmond and then hand-deliver them to the recipients – an exercise that served as a small act of kindness, and, perhaps, provided some new connections and another story to hear.
“She creates spaces where people can meet people who don’t necessarily look like them,” Dawson said. “It’s really just an attitude: keep your eyes and ears open because there are lots of lovely people out there you just don’t know yet.”
Reinhart herself has made several close friends in the process of developing Befriend. She met one, Ed Bien-Aime, when she accompanied another to a workforce development class at the Office of Community Wealth Building. Bien-Aime was sitting in the back of the class, and Reinhart noticed he kept saying something to himself about wanting to “stay around positive people.”
“I didn’t know I was [talking] that loud,” Bien-Aime said in a recent phone interview from Philadelphia, where he now lives.
After the class, Reinhart overcame her uneasiness and approached Bien-Aime, asking if he’d like to have a conversation sometime, and they’ve been in touch ever since – even though Bien-Aime acknowledged he wasn’t quite sure what to make of the situation at time.
Now?
“Mollie has been a huge blessing in my life,” he said. “Because of Mollie, I tell people that one conversation can change your life. Just because someone doesn’t look like you doesn’t mean they can’t relate to you.”
Bien-Aime said he was in the class where they met because he had fallen on hard times and was looking for a new direction in his life. Reinhart ended up introducing him to Micah White, a comedian who lends a helping hand to many nonprofits and events. Ben-Aime’s new circle of friends provided much-needed support and inspiration that helped him launch a new chapter, he said. He’s now working as a tractor-trailer driver and is a board member with a nonprofit that helps youth.
“I can literally say these friends saved my life,” he said.
Bien-Aime considers himself a part of the Befriend movement, as he’s talking it up in Philadelphia.
“I feel Befriend is a lifestyle, and I feel I’m a part of it. Showing compassion to people and being nice to people is my way of contributing to Befriend.”
Reinhart said she misses seeing Bien-Aime, but that they keep in touch by phone. And she’ll never forget a text message he sent her the first May after they became friends.
“Happy Mother’s Day,” it read.
“I was pretty overwhelmed by that,” she said.
But, of course, that’s what friends do.
