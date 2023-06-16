Restore Therapeutic Foster Care co-founders Kebrah and Christian Jefferson have been foster and adoptive parents during the course of their eight-year marriage. Now, they're helping other foster families.

“As foster parents, we saw some things that we would like to see happen in the industry, how kids are cared for and how parents are supported.” Christian Jefferson said. “We can connect with parents and walk them through the process.”

Restore TFC opened in August as a licensed child-placing agency through the Virginia Department of Social Services. The organization serves foster youth from birth through age 17 in Hanover, Richmond and Henrico, working to build relationships between children, foster parents and biological parents.

Kebrah Jefferson, 39, was a licensed social worker before starting Restore TFC. She has helped abused and neglected children, as well as runaway teens and those dealing with substance abuse issues.

“The challenges come out a lot of different ways when a child has been traumatized,” Kebrah said. “Behaviors are all over the place…yeah, a three-year-old has tantrums, but not 20 tantrums a day. That is not a normal behavior. We’re working with parents on how they accommodate a child and help them progress, despite what they’ve experienced.”

Christian Jefferson, 37, had a real estate and business background and also did missionary work before finding his calling working with foster youth.

There are roughly 5,400 children in the foster care system in Virginia. Restore TFC partners with local courts, social services and nonprofits to ensure children find safe places to live.

“The goal is always for the child to return to their home,” said Christian. “All the things we’re doing are trying to help them get back to that goal. If (the courts) determine that it’s not a possibility, then we try to find them another long-term placement like adoption.”

Andre Morman, 20, was fostered by the Jeffersons at 14. He lived with a different foster family prior to the Jeffersons, but described his experience as “terrible.” Morman was eventually placed into a better situation with Kebrah and Christian.

“When I got to the Jeffersons, it was exactly what you want in a foster family,” he said. “At a young age, I wasn’t able to see that, but as I got older and matured more, I was able to see that it was the perfect fit for me.”

After 10 months, Morman opted against adoption and joined a group home. He remained in contact with the Jeffersons however, and returned to them at age 17 after disliking his stay at the group home. Morman, who was accepted to multiple colleges and holds interests in basketball and real estate, credits the Jeffersons for being consistent and pushing him to be the best person he can be.

“They’re very genuine, they’re very open-hearted and they’re coming from a place of knowing that they need to be one step ahead to be there for the kids and not for themselves,” Morman said. “And for them to have now started a foster care agency, it’s tremendous.”

The Jeffersons adopted sons Justus and Joseph when they were two and three years old. They came into care from different families after suffering through physical abuse and medical neglect respectively. Both are now eight and both are thriving as they head into the third grade.

“It’s just amazing the progress they’ve made,” Kebrah said. “Being in a home that has structure and nurturing, we’ve just seen them really catch up, because they were barely talking at two and three.”

The couple’s experience as foster parents has allowed them to guide others who are interested in fostering children.

Sarah List, of Cincinnati, was in Richmond when she and her husband Garrett applied to be foster parents. When they got the call for a placement, they only had a couple days to prepare, so they reached out to a community group that held gatherings at the Jeffersons’ home.

The Lists were bringing in a teenage boy, but needed support during the summer while they worked full time. The Jeffersons, already armed with experience raising a teenager, hosted the Lists’ foster son during that period.

In total, the Lists had their foster child for a year. Sarah List said the placement was a success, as their foster son was able to return to his original home after that year instead of moving to another foster home or a group home.

“Kebrah and Christian were very pivotal, specifically with the respite care and then also support during that placement,” she said. “I don’t think we could have done the placement without them, because you think that you can do it on your own, but you realize you need that community of support surrounding you.”

Adrianne and Jonathan Bishop, of Richmond, are completing their final steps to become certified foster parents. The Jeffersons provided them information, links to additional services and emotional support throughout the process.

“They’re so enthusiastic about it,” said Adrianne Bishop. “I love learning from them because I can tell they’re excited about what they’re doing.”

“I like how they approach foster care in regards to how we should care for (the children), treat them with respect, understand them…just provide a safe space for them to flourish and to grow as human beings,” Jonathan Bishop said. “They definitely got us excited to do foster care for sure.”

At the Restore TFC office in Mechanicsville, a wall of fame displays photos of several celebrities --including Eddie Murphy, Willie Nelson and Simone Biles-- who passed through the foster care system at different points in their lives. While most foster youth do not become famous, the Jeffersons want to help them find their sense of self and not set the bar so low.

“The goal is usually like ‘don’t go to jail, stay in school, don’t do drugs,’ but there’s so much more they can do," Christian said. “I do think kids need to learn how to drive, have an opportunity to go to college, join a soccer team, things like that,” Kebrah added.

As the Jeffersons were building their own family, they rejected the notion of biological children being the primary, default choice. For them, they did not view fostering or adoption as secondary options or plan-Bs.

“We were like, these are three options: biological, foster and adopt, and just whatever happens, happens,” Christian said. “This is a good way to make an impact in your community; if you’re going to do something that’s going to make a lasting difference, take care of a kid that needs you.”

Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s