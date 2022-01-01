Making a Difference: Richmond foster-care advocate Vincent Ellis White uses his own journey to guide others

At the age of 16, Vincent Ellis White found out that the man he shared a name with and who signed his birth certificate, was in fact not his father. It wouldn’t be for another 11 years until White came face to face with his biological father.
Throughout his journey of finding his dad and also a 14-year custody battle to have full custody of his own son, White has made it his life’s work to help others, especially fathers. He wants to support those who have gone through similar or identical situations as him.
White, 41, said he works in foster care because of his fatherhood journey. After coming from a fragmented family, he didn’t want that for this son or for other children. White became a father at the age of 25 years old, to his son Jordan, who is now 15 years old.
The day White found out about his true father, it was like any other day. When he got home from Meadowbrook High School, his mother asked him to sit down and without giving great detail, said his real father’s name was Chris Anderson.
White immediately became angry after finding out the truth. His grades dropped and he began to steal.
He was angry at his mother for keeping the decade-long secret. He was mad at his real father for abandoning him. And he felt a mix of anger and relief towards the man he thought was his father.
White describes his “father” as a “habitual offender,” as White spent most of his childhood visiting jail. When White figured out what jail was, he was embarrassed of the man he thought was his father.
Later, White found out his mother never told Anderson about him. When she realized she was pregnant, they had already parted ways.
In high school and college, White began to mask his feelings toward not knowing his dad by always having a big smile on his face. He didn’t want those around him to know he what was dealing with.
“That’s my mask,” White said. “I know there are high schoolers and adults still wearing masks. If you can’t heal from things or work through it and understand the importance of healing you have to have the mask on.”
Fourteen Christmases ago in 2007, White found his real father. He was a team leader for a catheterization lab at Chippenham Hospital. White had been at the hospital every single day in the week leading up to Christmas because his grandmother had fallen ill. One day however, White couldn’t make the visit to his grandmother, so his mom went in his place.
He received a text from his mom, who excitedly said she had good news. But she kept the news to herself until Christmas Day.
On Christmas, she handed White a journal. The first couple of pages made White angry as his mom rehashed the trauma of the secret about his true father. She also said she felt White had never truly forgiven him. However, on the last page she said she had recently found his father, Chris Anderson, at Chippenham.
That very day, White called his father and went to Chippenham, with his then two-year-old son to meet Anderson. They took a paternity test and talked every single day until the results.
The bond was a strong and instant one. To this day, the pair have a close-knit relationship.
A few years after meeting his father, White wrote a memoir about the experience that later was turned into a stage play. Both the book and play are called “Finding Chris, My Father.” White is currently working on his first children’s book about bullying.
Having worked in the foster care field for years, he currently works at Extra Special Parents, a therapeutic foster care agency, as a home studies specialist. It is White’s responsibly to decide if couples are eligible foster parents. In his individual and joint interviews, White asks a lot about trauma, grief, childhood and more to make sure the potential parents have healed or are healing so they can help their future child do the same.
White also hosts monthly foster parent trainings, is a fatherhood facilitator, and is a Henrico County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). As a CASA, White advocates for children who are coming out of homes of abuse and neglect, to transition into healthy, loving ones.
White had also told his life story on countless college campuses. After each talk, students line up eagerly wanting to talk to him about their own lives.
In his limited free time, White spends time with his son, Jordan. The self-named “Marvel heads,” are always the first to see the latest superhero movie. They also recently traveled to California to look at colleges.
“I made my whole life around being the best father I can be, because I didn’t have an example,” White said.