Making a Difference: RISC leader Steven Saltzberg helps strengthen Richmond's diverse communities

The “power of organized people” makes RISC effective, Saltzberg said.

“We’ve impacted thousands of people with what we’ve done, in terms of housing, in terms of trying to get young people into jobs in the healthcare industry, for getting kids to read on grade level,” he said. “One of the things I like to think about is those folks have no idea that RISC had anything to do with it. I think there’s something really magic about being able to work with an organization most in need and those who don’t have much of a voice by themselves.”

RISC’s work on the affordable housing front spans the period Saltzberg has served in some leadership capacity with the organization. In 2011, RISC called on the city to create a trust fund to promote the construction of new homes for families making less than the region’s area median income.

Its members saw that other metro areas had successfully used the approach to replenish housing stock and keep rents affordable, while many families in Richmond were limited in their options.

In 2015, city leaders finally formed the trust fund and seated Saltzberg on its oversight board. Since then, its annual funding has hovered below what RISC believes is necessary to make headway on the issue: $10 million annually.