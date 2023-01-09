Making a Difference: Rita Willis has collected more than 96,000 pairs of shoes to help those in need

Rita Willis believes in starting a school year with a brand-new pair of shoes. She keeps that in mind as leader of the New Shoes for Back to School Ministry, which has provided more than 96,000 pairs of shoes to underserved K-12 students in Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

“It was just something about going to school with a new pair of shoes,” Willis said. “We didn’t care about the outfit, but you had to have those shoes.”

In 2006, Willis was the local president of the Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The U.S. economy was declining, and Willis spoke with other parishioners and missionaries about helping their communities.

Willis suggested a shoe ministry, citing a Baltimore church that previously tried a similar but short-lived ministry. Through her church, Third Street Bethel A.M.E., Willis started New Shoes, putting up flyers and distributing shoes through the church hall.

Third Street Bethel A.M.E. gave away 710 pairs of shoes during the first year of the program. The number doubled in the second year, according to Willis, and doubled again in the third year. After the third year, Willis lobbied to expand the program to other churches.

“I told the pastor we needed to open this up to other churches,” Willis said. “Because God’s not gonna ask you what denomination did you come from, it’s ‘did you feed my sheep?’”

The expanded church network that Willis leads is the Metropolitan Richmond Partnership of Churches. It is made up of Third Street Bethel A.M.E. as well as Broad Rock Baptist, Ebenezer Baptist, First Baptist Midlothian, Lyndale Baptist, Sharon Baptist, Temple Beth-El, Temple of God International Ministries and Trinity United Methodist. Each is part of New Shoes.

“[Rita’s] so humble,” said Beth Monroe, Trinity United Methodist’s liaison for New Shoes. “I think she really wants the rest of the team and the churches to be recognized. She doesn’t want to just be the one person, because she truly sees it as a team.”

Before COVID-19, any student accompanied by an adult could pick up shoes from either of two distribution locations: Third Street Bethel A.M.E. or Southside Community Center. Families came from as far as Dinwiddie, Willis’ hometown.

During the pandemic, the program changed to just include Title I schools, meaning schools with high percentages of low-income families. The structure switched to prearranged distributions between the churches and the school principals each September.

Willis, 72, said people are open to returning to the old system, but it depends on what the church will allow in terms of large gatherings.

New Shoes has gained numerous supporters and partners over the years, including Saxon Shoes, which reached out with its own donations.

“We appreciate what Rita and her group try and do every single year,” said Gary Weiner, president and CEO of Saxon Shoes. “It’s something we look forward to every year just because of the benefit it brings to so many children and the parents that need a little extra help.”

Willis, along with a host of volunteers, always enjoys seeing the joy expressed by the kids as they receive their new shoes.

“As soon as they walk in the door, we want them to feel good,” Willis said. “For the kids, it’s like Christmas morning.”