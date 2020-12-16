Making a Difference: Roger Reynolds and CJ's Thumbs Up Foundation help families of sick children

Roger is a musician by training and trade. He performs, teaches and has worked as a radio deejay, though his primary job now is director of programs for the foundation, of which he is often the face and personality. He also describes himself as a “part-time, stay-at-home dad” for their 13-year-old, Prudense. Rachel is program manager at Cameron K. Gallagher Mental Health Resource Center.

“This is my one little thing that I do,” he said. “All of the nuts and bolts of the nonprofit and the budget and all that stuff, that’s our amazingly wonderful board. The board is not afraid to say ‘no’ to me. I’ve had some really bad ideas, and they saw that.

“My wife is the genius behind everything... I’m the crazy idea guy; she’s the smart one. But it works. It’s a hard-core team effort."

The inspiration to start the foundation came from the Ashland couple’s experience, not only in the way they were supported by friends and relatives but from their observations that not every family seemed to enjoy that kind of community embrace. They also saw children spending much of their days alone in the hospital, which is why the original idea was to volunteer at hospitals and sit at kids’ bedsides, read them stories and just keep them company.