Making a Difference: Scott Fisher on serving Petersburg at the Hope Center

Anyone who talks to Scott Fisher knows how passionate he is about Petersburg, feeding people, and making sure people know they are loved.

The Hope Center, a food bank that has operated since the end of the Civil Rights Era, sits in the heart of Petersburg, where more than 24% of the population lives in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Fisher, who serves as executive director of the Hope Center, says he remains focused on recognizing the dignity of all people. And hiscommitment to “not solving, but addressing” a hunger problem in Petersburg has never waivered.

“I was born for this job,” he said recently. “You do what you're asked to do. And for me very truthfully, honestly, I told you, God pulled me into this position.”

Fisher, 75, came to Virginia in 1973 when his wife got a job as a school teacher in Fairfax. He credits his relationship with his wife with his relationship with God and his mission to serve communities.

Before he took on the role as the executive director nearly five years ago, he assisted with the Walk Against Hunger, one of the Hope Center’s biggest programs. It’s been virtual for nearly two years now.