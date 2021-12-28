Making A Difference: Sekou Shabaka helps feed those in need through his Goochland nonprofit Shrine of the Black Madonna

Sometimes, when he's working deep in the middle of a garden just after sunrise, Sekou Shabaka, 82, will peer down the rows of vegetables that's he's yet to harvest and think to himself that these rows seem to go on for miles.
He's willing to weed and seed and work those seemingly never-ending miles of peppers and sweet potatoes and beets, however, if it means putting much-needed food in the bellies of his hungry neighbors.
Shabaka and a number of others have made it their duty to serve their Goochland County community in every way they can through a nonprofit organization he founded called the Shrine of the Black Madonna. The Goochland-based organization serves low-income residents and families throughout the county through partnerships with other nonprofits, as well as the county's social services departments.
On a recent morning, Shabaka walked through the parking lot of the Central High School Cultural and Educational Center complex off Dogtown Road, where raised beds have been built behind the building to help him with his efforts. It's one of three gardening sites spread around Goochland - the two others are donated garden spaces on private properties.
Easy-going and humble, Shabaka, who has spent more than 40 years working in juvenile and adult corrections programs around the nation, is quick to say he can't do anything by himself. With him was his wife, Joyce Layne-Jordan, and Mary Holland, who helps him work the gardens, as well as Kimberly Jefferson, Goochland social services director, and Aarthee Baskaran, with Glen Allen-based Race For Unity, a nonprofit that collaborates with Shabaka to find the families dealing with food instability.
Shabaka retired in 2001 and that's when he and his wife moved to Goochland. Through the Shrine of the Black Madonna, they've created the grocery program with Race For Unity, in which food they've grown or purchased is provided for families. Since July of 2020, they've fed 96 families, including 214 children. They provide two weeks of food at a time.
But there's so much more. Through Shrine of the Black Madonna, they started an interest-free loan program to help steer folks away from high-interest payday loan services. They're working to create a clothing voucher system for children 12 and under. They intended to start a program last year to take high school students to visit college campuses, though the pandemic shuttered that. They hope to resume that once it's safe to travel.
Shabaka and others also work as advocates with parents who need help navigating school and disciplinary issues. They attend individualized education plan meetings with parents in schools, or intervene when there are potential juvenile system issues down the road.
Holland said Shabaka's presence is felt everywhere around the community, particularly with its youth.
"You can talk to so many families in this neighborhood," she said, and they'll all say that Shabaka "has saved our children - he's saved a lot of our kids."
Shabaka shook off the accolades, explaining instead that they're simply modeling ways in which this community can help itself. The wisdom of his late father is never far from his mind.
"My father said ... we can't change the world, but the five-square-mile area in which you live, you can make a difference," Shabaka said, and that starts by showing people who have felt marginalized that their lives matter, and then teaching them ways to help themselves.
A simple backyard garden, he said, has the power to feed a family but ultimately, provide some independence.
"This is a rich county," Shabaka said about Goochland, "but there's hunger."
"We're advocates for people in need and we model how you should approach a problem," he said, with a goal of helping people gain self-sufficiency. "They may feel they don't have the resources - we're bringing the experience to them."
Jefferson, with social services, said Shabaka's efforts and those of others are "the perfect example of how the Goochland community works together as a whole," and added that because of those community ties, "we rarely get no's when we have our requests to do things."
Shabaka said they're always happy to have volunteers, especially during the summer when gardens are plentiful. It's often he and Holland working the gardens by themselves.
They accept donations — monetary or even seeds. They're also hoping to raise upwards of $5,000 for a temperature-controlled shed where they could keep staples year-round, like flour, beans, rice and more. The shed would be located at one of the garden sites, affectionately called the Root Causes Happy Garden.
"In a small community you can make a difference," Shabaka said. "You may not see it right away, but it has an effect."
