Making A Difference: Sekou Shabaka helps feed those in need through his Goochland nonprofit Shrine of the Black Madonna

Sometimes, when he's working deep in the middle of a garden just after sunrise, Sekou Shabaka, 82, will peer down the rows of vegetables that's he's yet to harvest and think to himself that these rows seem to go on for miles.

He's willing to weed and seed and work those seemingly never-ending miles of peppers and sweet potatoes and beets, however, if it means putting much-needed food in the bellies of his hungry neighbors.

Shabaka and a number of others have made it their duty to serve their Goochland County community in every way they can through a nonprofit organization he founded called the Shrine of the Black Madonna. The Goochland-based organization serves low-income residents and families throughout the county through partnerships with other nonprofits, as well as the county's social services departments.

On a recent morning, Shabaka walked through the parking lot of the Central High School Cultural and Educational Center complex off Dogtown Road, where raised beds have been built behind the building to help him with his efforts. It's one of three gardening sites spread around Goochland - the two others are donated garden spaces on private properties.