Making a Difference: Spencer E. Jones III keeps the memory of Historic Fulton alive

During the bleak times when he was struggling to stave off the demolition of his Fulton home, Spencer E. Jones III would return to 702 Denny St. and the bedroom where he and his mother were born.

"Very rarely can you go to the place where you first came in the world. And I used to go there to keep the inspiration to keep fighting," he recently recalled.

Jones never stopped fighting for Fulton, where a plaque in a stone wall notes that Capts. Christopher Newport and John Smith were greeted by Powhatan Indians on May 1607.

But where residents saw a bustling grid of homes, businesses and churches, city officials saw a slum. During the 1970s, the mostly Black neighborhood was erased from the Richmond landscape in the guise of urban renewal. Jones' home was among the last of the more than 850 structures to fall. Only one dwelling from that era remains.

But Jones would not allow the memory of Fulton to die. As he and other displaced residents reunited regularly over the decades, reminiscing as they huddled around a barrel on a vacant lot, he envisioned a place where Fulton's history would be commemorated.