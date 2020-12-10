Making a Difference: St. Mary's ICU team gives 'Be There Bears' to critically ill patients

"Within a couple of days everyone was on board," Wright said. "We went into a room and did a little surgery" on the bears, sewing in the recorders containing a 20-second message from the family of a patient.

The "Be There Bears" were first given to COVID patients on ventilators and unable communicate with their families, but the program has expanded to other critically ill patients who might need their spirits lifted. Every time a nurse visits, they squeeze the bear and place it in the patient's arms or by their head so they can hear from their people.

Wright said patients can hear, even when sedated, and the well wishes from families go a long way toward their recovery.

"I can only imagine how motivating that can be, as well as comforting," she said.

The messages ranged from simple hellos from a wife or child to elaborate songs sung by the entire family. All were deeply personal and emotional, the nurses said.

"The ones that get to me are the ones from children," said Chris Kegley, a nurse. "They’re so basic and innocent …They hold so much hope. When you’ve seen everything we’ve seen, it’s not hopeless, but you hear what they want and hope that it happens for them."