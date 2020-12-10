Making a Difference: St. Mary's ICU team gives 'Be There Bears' to critically ill patients

Cherud Wilkerson, a 58-year-old Navy veteran, never imagined the significance a small teddy bear could hold in his life.
The bear wasn't his 5-year-old daughter Natalie's. But it had her voice, and that of her mother and Wilkerson's wife, Natacha.
It was his: a small, soft brown bear, though he thought it looked more like a fox.
It helped him get through some of his darkest days.
On March 20, Wilkerson was admitted to the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit after having a temperature reaching 104 degrees for more than a week. He had COVID-19.
"I didn’t know what to expect," he said. "The last words I remember they said I might have to be intubated. Fourteen days later, I woke up. I didn’t realize the seriousness of what I had experienced. I had tubes in every orifice. It was touch-and-go for those 14 days."
While he was under sedation, he remembers voices. Voices of the nurses and doctors who cared for him. Voices of the family he left behind: Natacha and Natalie.
But because of restrictions due to COVID, they weren't able to visit. So nurses in the unit figured out a way to bring them, or at least their voices, to Wilkerson.
A nurse, who no longer works on the unit following a move, bought a couple of teddy bears and voice recorders, and asked Meagan Wright, lead ICU nurse, to get approval to give them to some of their sickest patients.
"Within a couple of days everyone was on board," Wright said. "We went into a room and did a little surgery" on the bears, sewing in the recorders containing a 20-second message from the family of a patient.
The "Be There Bears" were first given to COVID patients on ventilators and unable communicate with their families, but the program has expanded to other critically ill patients who might need their spirits lifted. Every time a nurse visits, they squeeze the bear and place it in the patient's arms or by their head so they can hear from their people.
Wright said patients can hear, even when sedated, and the well wishes from families go a long way toward their recovery.
"I can only imagine how motivating that can be, as well as comforting," she said.
The messages ranged from simple hellos from a wife or child to elaborate songs sung by the entire family. All were deeply personal and emotional, the nurses said.
"The ones that get to me are the ones from children," said Chris Kegley, a nurse. "They’re so basic and innocent …They hold so much hope. When you’ve seen everything we’ve seen, it’s not hopeless, but you hear what they want and hope that it happens for them."
Several nurses said the last nine months have been some of the hardest they've ever faced. There have been no breaks, long hours and lots of death.
"Lonely death," said Hannah Forkey, another nurse.
It's been isolating, not only for the patients who aren't allowed visitors, but the nurses themselves.
The restrictions prevent visits not just from family, but from clergy, physical therapists and anyone else. So "we end up being all things for these patients," Kegley said.
"It’s hard for us to end up being the only care giver," she said. "Everyone I work with is phenomenal and does the best we can, but we're not family."
The messages have brought comfort and joy to the patients, and the medical staff that heard them.
"They've helped remind us we're not alone too," Forkey said.
Every time Forkey said she passed the room of one patient, who was on a BiPAP - a large face mask that forces air into the lungs - the woman was hugging her bear.
"I'd guess she played that hundreds of times," she said.
More than 30 patients have received the stuffed animals; Wilkerson was the first.
He was also the first to recover from COVID at the hospital after being on a ventilator. When he came to, Wilkerson said he remembered hearing the encouragement from his wife and daughter.
"We can't wait for you to get home, and we'll have a party," he remembered the message from his wife saying. He added: "It definitely gave me inspiration."
Wilkerson said the entire Bon Secours staff went above and beyond in their care of him.
Last week, The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization focused on health care safety and quality, awarded the ICU team with special recognition for heroism during the pandemic. "The honor recognizes heroes that have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to patient safety amidst the COVID-19 crisis," according to the announcement.
"You don’t really think that there is a scope or a limit to the care you can provide," said Wright, the lead ICU nurse. Patients "might not remember those bedside visits, or the doctors or nurses' names, but they remember the care they were provided."
After 21 days in the hospital, Wilkerson was released in April. His bear was lost during one of his many moves before he was released.
Others have taken theirs home, after a decontamination period. Some families have collected the bear when their loved one didn't make it.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD