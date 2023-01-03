Making a Difference: Stuart Scott leads effort to deliver 40,000 pounds of food to needy

In Hopewell, more than 40,000 pounds of food are being distributed throughout central Virginia. And a key contributor to the project is Stuart Scott, a man who quietly works behind the scenes to carry out the mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helping those in need.

“I don’t always like standing up front,” Scott said. “I’m the best second-seater you ever want to ride with. I’m that guy that will just watch all your angles to make sure that things are done.”

Scott, 72, of Mechanicsville is the assistant communications director for several of the church’s stakes in Virginia. He is representing the Richmond and Chesterfield County stakes for the current wave of food distributions.

“We feel very blessed to be involved in this work,” he said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints produces the food through its own network of farms, ranches, canneries, and transportation and distribution systems. The church then connects with local groups to package and deliver those supplies each month.

“We try to work with the people who have the boots on the ground, that make the direct contact with the needy and those who need to be sustained and comfortable in life,” Scott said. “What we do on our side of the partnership is provide the food, the commodities and on occasion cash to get things done.”

On Dec. 20, volunteers arrived at one of the AdvanSix warehouses in Hopewell to package a portion of the supply. The main partner in this project was Community Transformers LLC, an independent foundation that works to advance health and social equities in Virginia.

“It has turned out to be an awesome partnership, awesome relationship,” said Donald Barrow, president and CEO of Community Transformers. “It gives us an opportunity to stay true to our mission of inspiring communities by helping people to connect with real solutions.”

Barrow credits Scott with facilitating the partnership between the church and Community Transformers, as well as with organizing the food distribution.

“Stuart was very instrumental in ensuring that there was a place that they could have their mission,” Barrow said. “These communities, they really need this food, especially during these tough economic times.”

Volunteers from Aetna Better Health of Virginia, United Healthcare Community Plan and Charles City County also came to gather and deliver food to the people they serve.

“[Scott] connects people with the resources that the church has, and I think it’s a great partnership,” said Kim Barrow, director of parks and recreation for Charles City County. “We were doing something on a smaller scale, but now we can grow because of the work that the church does.”

Richmond resident Doug Rodgers is Scott’s friend of 25 years. He wants him to get his due recognition, even though he knows Scott is not much for receiving attention.

“He’s so kind and gentle and unassuming,” Rodgers said. “He’s greatly dedicated to the welfare of people and is selfless in the actions that he takes.”

For now, Scott is content to give credit to his church as well as the numerous organizations he has collaborated with.

“We find our individual lanes, but we all work together as one,” he said. “If you take up a cord, the cord is a twisted bound of a lot of smaller cords, and that gives us strength and effectiveness, and that’s the way we operate.”