Making a difference: Susan Revere is the driving force behind nonprofit that has built 440 ramps for disabled residents

"She looked out for me, you know," Adkins added. "She did everything she said she would do. Everything. I can get in and out of the house a whole lot better."

Colin Berger, a longtime volunteer who graduated in May from Washington and Lee University, said he's never met someone "who has done so much and is so incredibly humble about it."

"She's personally responsible for literally hundreds of ramps," Berger said. "And everyone of those ramps obviously benefits the recipients. And that's to say nothing of all the family members and heath care workers and other people who are associated with the recipient whose lives are made easier by the fact that the recipient has a ramp."

"She is so passionate about this work, and she's so active in doing it," Berger added. "Every time a problem arises — no matter how many other problems she's dealing with — she gets right on it — with a smile. "It sounds cliche-ish but it's unlike anything you've ever seen."

Berger knows first hand how satisfying the ramp-building process can be, not only for the person who is the recipient, but to the student volunteers who team up to build it.