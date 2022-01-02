Making a Difference: 'This was the spirit moving my heart:' Richmond veteran starts nonprofit to deliver food and an other items to homeless people

Remmie Chew was studying Christian education at Virginia Union University’s School of Theology when he got an inspiration about starting a new nonprofit.
“I had this idea that kept coming to me about meeting people in need where they are,” said Chew, noting that he was thinking of the people experiencing homelessness in Richmond who often congregate at particular places and how he could deliver what they need directly to them.
“This was the spirit moving my heart,” said Chew, who describes growing up in a very “faith-based” family in Richmond.
“My mother and grandmother used to always tell me never think that you are better than anybody else, because you too could need some help from somebody that you don’t even know,” he said. “That is a thing that has been with me all my life.”
So one day Chew shared with his wife, Loraine, the idea of starting a volunteer organization that would collect food, clothing and other essential items and deliver them directly to homeless people in the area.
“She said, ‘That is an awesome idea — when do we start?’” Chew said.
So early in 2020, Chew started A Servant’s Heart Ministry, a nonprofit that collects goods and distributes them to people experiencing homelessness in the area. On Saturdays, Chew and his wife and several volunteers go out and deliver fresh foods, toiletries and other items to them.
“We wanted to provide them fresh and healthy foods,” Chew said. “There are many people out there who have need for things. Many churches and others serve meals, but we wanted to provide something that people could have where they are,” including necessary items such as winter hats and gloves.
Chew finished a master’s degree in theology from Virginia Union in 2020, but he also brings to his nonprofit work 16 years of experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in such places as Okinawa, Japan, and at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
“Remmie is a good guy,” said Francis Harvey, a Richmond resident who has known Chew since 1977 when they started playing pickup basketball together as members of the same fraternity organization.
“If you need him for something and he can do it, he will,” said Harvey, who has donated clothing to Chew’s nonprofit. “You have a lot of people out there trying to make a difference in the city of Richmond. These are the people that are in the background that are not looking for recognition. They are just looking to do something to help mankind.”
The greatest reward from the volunteer work, Chew said, is making connections with the people on the streets.
“They are very grateful,” he said. “They are friendly, and they pray for us as much as we pray for them. They always pray for us and tell us they want to make sure we are alright, and we say the same thing to them.”
Chew says people can donate to his nonprofit by calling him at (804) 253-3532, or they can contact him at P.O. Box 9186, Richmond, VA 23227.
(804) 775-8123