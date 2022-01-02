Making a Difference: 'This was the spirit moving my heart:' Richmond veteran starts nonprofit to deliver food and an other items to homeless people

“We wanted to provide them fresh and healthy foods,” Chew said. “There are many people out there who have need for things. Many churches and others serve meals, but we wanted to provide something that people could have where they are,” including necessary items such as winter hats and gloves.

Chew finished a master’s degree in theology from Virginia Union in 2020, but he also brings to his nonprofit work 16 years of experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in such places as Okinawa, Japan, and at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“Remmie is a good guy,” said Francis Harvey, a Richmond resident who has known Chew since 1977 when they started playing pickup basketball together as members of the same fraternity organization.

“If you need him for something and he can do it, he will,” said Harvey, who has donated clothing to Chew’s nonprofit. “You have a lot of people out there trying to make a difference in the city of Richmond. These are the people that are in the background that are not looking for recognition. They are just looking to do something to help mankind.”

The greatest reward from the volunteer work, Chew said, is making connections with the people on the streets.