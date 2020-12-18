Making a Difference: Under Tom Bannard, VCU's Rams in Recovery becomes 'flagship' for state

Tom Bannard knows what it's like to recover from alcohol and drug problems on a college or university campus that offers more temptation than support.
Five years after becoming coordinator of Rams in Recovery, Bannard has built the collegiate recovery program at Virginia Commonwealth University into a model and a mentor for other Virginia colleges and universities, public and private.
"We are kind of a flagship," said Bannard, 36, who relied on a similar program, Hoos in Recovery, when he returned to the University of Virginia in 2008 after undergoing rehab for substance use disorder. "We have the largest and most robust support network."
Between 70 and 90 students participate in a program that included just seven when it began eight years ago and 30 when Bannard was appointed as coordinator in 2015. It offers a place for students to go - a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse on West Broad Street between the Siegel Center and VCU Fine Arts Building, as well as scholarships to students who commit to non-credit study to find a path in recovery and a wide range of support services.
Bannard also administers a state grant of almost a half-million dollars, using federal funds to help students at VCU and more than a half-dozen other institutions recover from addiction to opioids or other substances at a time when recovery is a challenge amid the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a huge need, especially now in the pandemic," said Rosalind Watkins, chair of the board of directors at the JHW Foundation, created five years ago after the death of her 21-year-old stepson, Henry, from an overdose of Xanax and alcohol weeks after transferring to VCU from James Madison University. "There are a lot more relapses and people turning to substances."
The foundation gives $25,000 a year to Rams in Recovery for direct services and endowed scholarships to help students remain in recovery while they pursue their education.
"In the last five years, we've really seen collegiate recovery take off," Watkins said.
Watkins gives much of the credit to Bannard. "He's totally the driving force," she said, "not only behind VCU, but a lot of collegiate recovery programs."
Sarah Clark Wood, a recovery support specialist at the University of Richmond, said she works closely with Bannard to establish a collegiate recovery program at UR through the state grants administered by Rams in Recovery.
"Tom is gifted in many ways in his current role - guiding the grantees from the different schools, leading community 'recovery ally' seminars to remove stigma surrounding substance use and recover, leading recovery seminars to provide groups of students from across the state with an understanding of the science of recovery and grow in their own self-awareness, and as a mentor in recovery coaching sessions with individual students," Wood wrote in nominating Bannard as someone making a difference in the greater Richmond community.
UR is one of six institutions that are receiving grants either to establish recovery programs or "push them to a different level," Bannard said. The others are UVA, Virginia Tech, Radford University, Longwood University and the University of Mary Washington, and he said three additional institutions - Virginia Union University, Hampden-Sydney College and Washington & Lee University - also are participating.
The initiative uses funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services administration devoted primarily to help students with opioid addiction. "A significant number of our students have primary issues with opioids," Bannard said.
The pandemic has intensified the danger of opioid addiction, he said. "It definitely has been a challenge for a lot of people. We know the overdose rates are way up everywhere, but in the city of Richmond especially."
For Bannard, the work is its own reward.
"It's such a rewarding thing to do,," he said, "working with college students who are in recovery and trying to figure out how to contribute to the world."
(804) 649-6964