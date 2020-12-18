Making a Difference: Under Tom Bannard, VCU's Rams in Recovery becomes 'flagship' for state

"It's a huge need, especially now in the pandemic," said Rosalind Watkins, chair of the board of directors at the JHW Foundation, created five years ago after the death of her 21-year-old stepson, Henry, from an overdose of Xanax and alcohol weeks after transferring to VCU from James Madison University. "There are a lot more relapses and people turning to substances."

The foundation gives $25,000 a year to Rams in Recovery for direct services and endowed scholarships to help students remain in recovery while they pursue their education.

"In the last five years, we've really seen collegiate recovery take off," Watkins said.

Watkins gives much of the credit to Bannard. "He's totally the driving force," she said, "not only behind VCU, but a lot of collegiate recovery programs."

Sarah Clark Wood, a recovery support specialist at the University of Richmond, said she works closely with Bannard to establish a collegiate recovery program at UR through the state grants administered by Rams in Recovery.