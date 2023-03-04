For more than 20 years, Richmond residents Wilma Bowman, 89, and Shirley Wiest, 93, literally have blanketed the city with love — the pair have sewed more than 3,000 handmade blankets for people.

“Sometimes I can’t sleep; I get up at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning and go in there and sew one together,” Bowman said. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something when I get it sewed.”

The blanket output includes more than 700 sent to the Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Bowman and Wiest have also provided blankets for patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and at Moments of Hope Outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

Both women had been sewing most of their lives, but began making blankets for their community as part of the Women on Missions group at Grove Church. The sewing group was started by a Sunday school teacher who has since passed away.

When Bowman and Wiest joined the group, people at church called them the Sew and Sows. Years later, the two are the only ones keeping the tradition going.

“We have carried it on; long, long, long time,” Bowman said.

Each blanket contains 84 squares. Bowman presses and sews the first portion of the blanket and then brings them to Wiest to finish sewing the other parts. The whole process for each blanket takes well over three hours.

The fronts of the blankets, which contain the various designs, are donated from friends of Bowman and Wiest. For the backing fabric and the batting material that goes inside the blankets, the women often pay out of their own pockets.

Friends and relatives deliver the finished blankets to the various locales throughout Richmond. Many of the first recipients were fellow church members who had fallen ill. After Bowman and Wiest became aware of other people in need, such as veterans in wheelchairs and homeless people sleeping on the streets, they made blankets for them as well.

With Bowman and Wiest producing so many blankets, the groups and individuals often receive large deliveries during single visits.

“This one girl delivers for me; I call her my delivery man,” Bowman said about her Moments of Hope deliverer. “She took them out there and she said, ‘I thought that it was going to break my back.’”

Even though Bowman and Wiest have not met most of the people who received the blankets, they have heard through word of mouth the appreciation of the recipients.

“They’re happy to get them,” Wiest said. “It makes us happy.”

Ron Jackson, a friend of Bowman’s for 15 years, found out about the blanket operation a few years ago. He said the women can be an inspiration for other seniors.

“My first thought was this should be recognized,” Jackson said. “It’ll show people their age that you don’t have to quit.”