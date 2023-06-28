Carl Otto, a retired U.S. Navy commander and local business owner, is so synonymous with Gillies Creek Park that the city named the block of Stony Run Road that runs alongside the park in his honor in 2018. The park initially started as a landfill, but today is home to a disc golf court, sports fields and the only certified BMX racetrack in central Virginia.

But if you ask Otto, Wyatt Kingston is as responsible as anyone for making that happen.

“Every year, we would do something different,” Otto says. “We built the horseshoe pit. We built the disc golf course. His kids came up from Hillside (Court) and helped us take 500 tires out of there.”

Kingston, 71, is a longtime program specialist with the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. But he is perhaps better known as the man who is always coming up with a new activity or initiative to benefit the children of Richmond.

He is the kind of guy who will take on non-conventional projects, Otto says, “with the idea of teaching hard-nosed teenagers how to grow up to be an adult.”

Through close to 40 years of service, Kingston has helped children from poorer areas of Richmond experience new things and develop skills: archery and fishing, yard work and gardening, sports and weightlifting.

He has even given them a chance to use those skills to put money in their pockets — pairing them with senior citizens who needed their lawns mowed, or helping them secure a booth at a local market to sell the fruits of a community garden.

Kingston knows firsthand why the ability to make “an honest dollar,” as Otto calls it, is so important. As a teenager, he used to work as a golf caddie at the Country Club of Virginia, carrying bags on the weekend in order to help his aunt pay bills and put food on the table.

“There’s nothing more important when you’re poor than to have some income coming in,” Kingston says. “That’s what deters crime, domestic violence. All of that stuff is deterred by financial stability.”

Kingston was born in Richmond, but spent his earliest years in rural Fluvanna County. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970, then joined the U.S. Army as a way to gain discipline.

He “just missed going to Vietnam” in his four years of service, but spent time stationed both at Fort Knox in Kentucky and in Germany.

He took some classes at VCU on the GI Bill after leaving the military, but left without earning a degree. Instead, he wound up getting involved with Richmond’s parks department through volunteer youth football coaching in Blackwell in the mid-1980s.

That experience was the spark for decades of unique efforts aimed at giving disadvantaged Richmond children something new: not just skills for life, but experiences that they might not get otherwise.

Kingston was responsible for Taj Henley’s first trip out of Virginia, his first airplane flight and for giving him the confidence to make it through a year at Fork Union Military Academy when he called his mother after three days, asking to come home.

Henley, 39, who grew up in Hillside Court, says he does not know where he would be without the man who first introduced him to weightlifting and exercise when he was 9 years old — who he calls “Mr. Kingston” to this day.

“He is pretty much the one who gave me the blueprint to life,” Henley says.

A multi-sport athlete at George Wythe High School in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Henley went on to captain the football team at Ohio University. But he was also part of Kingston’s crew, clearing space in Gillies Creek Park to help build the BMX track and cutting lawns for pocket money. He was named the 2001 Virginia State Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of America while he was working with Kingston.

Today, he oversees client intake at a Richmond law firm led by Geoff McDonald, who he met through Kingston, along with Jesse Pellot-Rosa — another Kingston mentee and Wythe alum who went on to be a four-year men’s basketball starter at VCU. And both Henley and Pellot-Rosa are following in Kingston’s footsteps and giving back to the community by starting local youth sports organizations of their own.

Henley’s RVA Bulldogs football club has achieved local and regional success on the field, but Henley is proudest of the fact that they provide mentoring and counseling to 136 children in the area.

“Football is just the attraction,” he says.

These days, Kingston is conducting strength training sessions for senior citizens at Hickory Hill Community Center in south Richmond three times a week — no small accomplishment, given that he only recently recovered from knee surgery.

But he is also talking about getting involved in Hillside Court again. He and Henley are part of a push to reopen the community center there and give the children a positive hub in their neighborhood.

Henley says it is a fitting next step for a man whose whole life is about giving kids a chance at something better than their circumstances might dictate.

“His name will live forever because of all the kids he’s affected,” Henley says. “If anybody in this world deserves a statue (in their honor), it’s him.”

