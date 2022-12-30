Making a Difference: Zarina Fazaldin breathes life into Jackson Ward home

Hanging on the wall of Zarina Fazaldin's home in Jackson Ward, is a modern portrait of Dr. William Henry Hughes, the previous owner. It serves as reminder for why she purchased and restored his 150-year-old building.

Fazaldin has spent several years putting the finishing touches of restoring the Hughes house, built in 1915. The full-scale rehabilitation project began in 2019 and cost more than $1 million through Fazaldin's own money and Virginia Historic Tax Credits.

“After I learned the history of this place, I knew I had to accept the challenge,” she said.

Hughes was an iconic figure in Richmond's Black community as a prominent physician who was Maggie Walker’s longtime personal physician and led the city through the influenza pandemic of 1918.

At the time, there was no hospital exclusively serving the Black community in Richmond. Hughes and Richmond's first Black architect Charles Russell designed the home to be converted into a hospital after his death.

When Fazaldin was approached by Historic Richmond in 2016 to look at the building, she knew she had to breathe life back into what was once the beating heart of Jackson Ward. But it’s hardly her first project.

“To preserve buildings like this is important because very important people have lived here,” she said. “We can’t just let them be demolished because that means removing the history of the people who stayed here. That’s where my interest in restoring homes comes from.”

Fazaldin's work preserving historic buildings in the Black community began in the early 2000s. That's when she purchased her first home in the Carver neighborhood, after saving money from her career teaching in the Virginia Department of Corrections special education program.

Fazaldin rented out rooms in her home, which allowed her to purchase another house in Woodland Heights. So far, she’s purchased around 30 homes in Richmond’s historic Black communities and brought them back to life.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Fazaldin. “When I came to Richmond, I knew no one, but Richmonders helped me out so I want to give that back to them.”

Fazaldin moved from Tanzania to Richmond in the 1980s as a teenager, and she eventually went on to study sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University. But she knew that Richmond was home when she first stepped foot in the city.

“Everyone here was so welcoming, so nice, I wanted to do the same for them,” she said.

Fazaldin's support for the Richmond community has been both large and small. Starting with her passion for preserving historic homes to her patronage of several musicians in the Richmond area.

Her love for music led her to serve on the Richmond Folk Festival selection committee every year since it began. She currently services as chair of the music festival's programming committee.

As an avid lover of arts and culture, Fazaldin also serves on the advisory board for the Institute of Contemporary Art at VCU.

“Growing up in Tanzania we listened to all kinds of music and I loved all of it,” said Fazaldin. “We had very few musicians playing during the pandemic, so I started to get involved with supporting art and musicians however I can.”

Fazaldin's passion for helping others was ignited once again when Russia invaded Ukraine. She organized a large fundraiser in Richmond to raise money for those suffering in this conflict. It raised more than $40,000.

When it comes to helping others, Fazaldin said it's just in her nature to do so.

"I think it comes from watching my mother and father," she said. "In Tanzania, I watched my father build houses and my mother was a housewife, but her real role was anyone who needed it."

She added, "I'm doing both what my father and mother did — being creative and finding ways to care and think about others."