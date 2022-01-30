Police say pedestrian died after DUI hit and run on Hull Street Road

An adult male pedestrian has died after a fatal hit and run on Hull Street Road. A 34-year-old Richmond man has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence in connection with the incident.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a hit and run. Officers found an adult male pedestrian down and unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police said a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian in the roadway and the driver of the vehicle left the scene. A description of a suspect vehicle was broadcast to officers and police say the suspect's vehicle was located nearby.

Edin Barrera Reynozo, 34, of Richmond, was arrested and has been charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence. Other charges are pending.