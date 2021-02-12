Man, 55, dies of injuries sustained in Henrico residential blaze

A man who was rescued by Henrico County firefighters from a burning home Thursday morning has died of injuries related to the blaze.

The name of the 55-year-old resident is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Henrico fire units responded at 9 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire in the 2200 block of Rockwater Terrace in the Stony Run community in Henrico's west end, Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum said in a release. The multi-family complex consists of four residential units under one roof.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the residential units, and rescued one person inside. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center's critical care hospital, Rosenbaum said.