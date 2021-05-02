 Skip to main content
Man and woman shot overnight on Provincetown Road
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7800 block of Provincetown Road.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 7800 block of Provincetown Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a female and male suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

