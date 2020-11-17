Man charged with killing missing Prince George woman convicted in 2008 of raping girl, 14

Prince George Police Chief Keith Early last week said Chiarky and Huddleston "were familiar with each other" but he declined to elaborate. At the time of his arrest, Chiarky lived in the 12000 block of Colonial Trail West in Spring Grove, which is the general same area where the remains were discovered.

Surry Sheriff Carlos Turner said the remains "looked like they had been there for a while" but were not located at the residence where Chiarky was living.

"It's a waiting game at this moment," Shera Gormley, Huddleston's stepmother, said in a phone interview Tuesday. "Obviously we waited close to 40 days before we were able to find her, and now we wait until the medical examiner is done with her. Nobody deserves to have their life taken from them. But it's even more heartbreaking when you know that [somebody] took her life and left her in the woods for all these days, and went on about [their] life like everything was fine."

Gormley said she doesn't know Chiarky and never heard her stepdaughter speak of him.

Huddleston spent Saturday, Oct. 3, with family, Gormley said, and then disappeared sometime after 8 p.m. Oct. 4.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}