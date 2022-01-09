 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dead after shooting in Henrico County
0 Comments
breaking

Man dead after shooting in Henrico County

  • 0
police tape

One man is dead after a shooting in Henrico County late Saturday night.

Henrico County Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on the 2700 block of Byron Street around 11:10 p.m. When police arrived to investigate a report of shots fired, they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man, nor announced any arrests stemming from the incident as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News