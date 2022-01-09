Man dead after shooting in Henrico County

From staff reports
One man is dead after a shooting in Henrico County late Saturday night.
Henrico County Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on the 2700 block of Byron Street around 11:10 p.m. When police arrived to investigate a report of shots fired, they found the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the man, nor announced any arrests stemming from the incident as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.