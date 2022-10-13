Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash into a Richmond home Thursday afternoon, Richmond police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven avenues to respond to a report of a collision. When they arrived, they found a van had crashed through a fence on one property and collided with a house on a second property. An adult male, the sole occupant of the van, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury, police said.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be use. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.