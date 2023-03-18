A man died from an apparent gunshot wound on the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, Richmond police said.
Police found the man after responding to a report of a shooting at about 4:18 p.m. Saturday.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Richmond homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $486,990
Construction almost complete. Move in January!!! The Hayden is a Beautiful Two-Story Home on a partially finished basement with 5 BR and 3 BA in 3,052 sq. ft. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The Kitchen opens to An Amazing Great Room. The main level also features a bedroom with a full bath. The primary suite on the second level offers a luxurious bath, large shower, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a 1 year builders’ warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home tech package!
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $725,000
Welcome to the THE HICKORY custom builtby LeGault Homes. Gorgeous floor plan with many features including: Morning room, 1st floor guest suite, humongous walk-in pantry, mudroom off of the garage, formal dinning, Living room including a fire place, Luxurious primary suite with a spa like bath, enormous walk-in closets, 42" Kitchen Cabinets, 10 recessed lights, concrete driveway, sod & irrigation, tankless gas water heater, hardi plank siding, 3" engineered hardwood flooring, oak stairs stained to match the hardwood, crown molding & chair railing in family room and foyer, granite counters in the kitchen, gas range for cooking, 12'x12' deck or Patio and many more. Some features showing on the plan may be optional. Don't miss out very last site of the highly sorted Alden Park community.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $780,000
Welcome to LeGault Homes at Summer Lake. The Aveline is Absolutely Gorgeous and Breathtaking! This home is to be built sitting on .33 of an acre offering privacy, trees, and nearby trails. This home has many included features: 1st floor Guest Room, Screen Porch, Office/Study, Pella windows offering tons of natural light, large kitchen w/island that is great for cooking and entertaining that opens up to a large living room, Kemper Echo Series 42" kitchen cabinets soft close, granite kitchen countertops, 5" Mannington Engineered included 1st floor (except for bedrooms) & includes second-floor hallway, carpet in bedrooms with 6lb padding, Mudroom, 2nd-floor Primary with double WIC, luxury primary bath, tile primary bath floor, and tile shower, tile floors in secondary baths, stand-alone tub, brushed nickel accessories, fireplace included w/ surround and mantle, Frigidaire appliances, Tankless Water Heater, Recess Lights, 8 total Cable/Data or Phone Prewires, Ceiling Fan Prewires, Designer lighting package, Crown Molding, Elongated Toilets and so much more! Some items showing on the floor plan may be optional.
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $737,404
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Bellview is a magnificent home designed with a household's growing needs in mind.. This 2-story model has a spacious open living area complete with a stunning kitchen perfect for the inspired home chef. State-of-the-art appliances and a large center island outfit this kitchen with all that is necessary for meal times. The large dining room has space for that farmhouse table with room to seat everyone. And the breakfast nook or island are great for the grab and go meals of a busy household. The large living room has two French doors that open out to a bright airy sunroom. The first floor also has space for the much-needed mudroom, a first-floor bedroom with attached bath and another bedroom or office space. This sprawling floor plan flows into a second level with a retreat-like primary suite. The large bedroom opens onto a sun-filled sitting room as well as a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms complete the second floor, as well as a decked-out media room and second-floor laundry. High-end finishes like granite countertops and hardwood flooring are used throughout. *Prices may vary depending on layout".
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $537,550
Welcome to The Landings at Meadowville - Chesterfield’s hidden gem. Packed w/ amenities along the James River & set in the Thomas Dale district. Premier homes on flat, wide lots. Enjoy river access, amenities & convenience to major highways. MEET THE SAINT LAWRENCE! The beautiful exterior features an upgraded craftsman elevation with front porch and 2-car SIDE LOAD garage! Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows into a convenient flex room! Use it how you want or even add French doors for a library! Continue into the large, open family room with sight lines to the gourmet kitchen. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. The kitchen, with oversized island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Tucked off of the family room is a private office OR optional 1st fl bedroom! Upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open loft, and laundry room await. But perhaps your biggest help will be from the room we’ve designed just for you - The Owner’s Suite—with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom—you’ll get the rest you need! 3x6 rear landing included
5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $499,000
LONG ESCROW PERIOD, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. Extraordinary custom Transitional located close to the Cold Harbor Battlefield on 2.68 private acres featuring: brick front, 9'ceilings, triple crown molding, hardwood flooring, cherry cabinets, Corian counters, abundant lighting in kitchen, breakfast area, upgraded appliances, gas log fireplace, vaulted, bright Florida room w/ ceramic flooring, 1st floor primary suite, primary bath w/double vanity sink, garden tub, ceramic shower stall, large walk-in closet, 4 more bdrms on 2nd flr, walk-in storage, wireless thru-out home, Aurora lighting system w/5 stations, alarm system, irrigation system (5 zones front, sides,& rear), dual zone A/C,275' drilled deep water well with oxygen injection system and central water charcoal purification, 8x10 shed to convey(no elec.), paved driveway, 2 car side entry garage,12x14 Trex deck.The back of the home features an open backyard with a deck; the perfect spot for grilling, entertaining, or relaxing on a warm summer day! Conveniently located a short drive from 295 and 360! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $820,725
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $637,990
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island & cozy dining area. Impressive owner’s suite with sitting room. Relaxing owner’s bath with shower, split vanities & dual walk-in closets.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $677,990
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional fireplace. Cozy dining area off kitchen with access to backyard. Private home office off kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Optional Extra Suite on first floor for overnight guests.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
Set on a beautiful, fully sodded and irrigated homesite backing to trees, this home offers appealing modern design, with a three-car garage for added convenience.. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the Great Room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and casual breakfast room, plus a formal living room/dining room and a secluded study. The second floor hosts a loft that adds shared-living space to the home and four bedrooms including a lavish owner’s suite. Finished basement with rec room and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $1,500,000
Rare opportunity in Manikin Sabot!!Here is your chance to own this custom built home by J.R. Walker Homes resting on a 3 acre wood lot across from Hermitage Country Club. This custom Cape style home consisting of full wrap front porch, covered rear porch w/exterior being stone & hardiplank. 1st floor consisting of the following:Office off of foyer w/ cased openings, 1st floor bedrm suite w/ custom full bath & huge walk-in closet, large family room w/ fireplace opening to huge eat in custom kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless steel appliances, island & breakfast area. Off kitchen you will find a 13 x 9 walk-in pantry, huge utility room w/ drop zone area built-ins & half bath which leads to the attached 3 car garage. 1st floor also consist of 10 foot ceilings & hardwd floor’s throughout. 2nd floor consisting of 3 large bedrooms one w/ its own private bath & the other 2 share a full bath, huge 23 x 21 rec room area also an expandable walk in attic that is 15 x 32 that could be finished. Unfinished Basement can be added for 70K. This house has not been started yet & we have other plans that we could custom build . Again don’t miss this rare opportunity!!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,254,792
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and Bathroom and was featured in Homearama this year. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft, great for a rec room or secondary tv room! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 10' ceilings on the first floor, 9'ceilings on the second floor, Hardie plank siding, metal porch roof, vaulted ceilings in the upstairs loft and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, LVT throughout first level, this home lacks nothing! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built. See Sales Rep for the full list of options to be built into this home and the Builder's Incentive to use our preferred Lender...$20k until Feb 15!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $385,000
Wonderful Quad level home with spacious lot and upgraded amenities! This home is located just off Pump Road with convenient access to Short Pump and I-64. Home features refinished hardwood floors (1st & 2nd floors), ceramic tile, new carpet (3rd floor) and engineered wooden flooring (basement); 2 master bedrooms with en-suite and 3 other bedrooms; large living room with adjacent formal dining room; renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and back-splash, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pantry and pocket door to dining room; basement level family room and laundry room with direct walk out access; front porch; 3.5 baths with tile floors and upgraded vanities; low maintenance vinyl and brick exterior; large corner lot (0.40 acres) with huge fenced-in back yard and spacious driveway / off street parking. Set up an appointment now to see this wonderful well-maintained West End home before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $603,400
EXPERIENCE & ENJOY ROUNTREY to the fullest in this picturesque home! Welcome to Rountrey, a waterfront community boasting true resort-style amenities and unique architecture. Be wowed by the character and features of the Birkshire floor plan by Homesmith Construction. Step into an open foyer with hardwood floors & crafted trim, the perfect preview of your custom home. The stately dining room leads you through a butler's pantry to a gorgeous kitchen showcasing large granite island, overlooking a bright and sunny breakfast nook granting access to the stellar outdoor space. Find a warm fireplace with detailed mantle in the Family Room - an ideal setting for gatherings or simply relaxing at home. A first floor bedroom makes a perfect guest room, with an adjacent full bath or convert into an office/study for a quiet space to work. Retreat upstairs to find a deluxe master suite complete with huge walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bath with tile floors, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Three additional generous sized bedrooms, each with attached baths finish up the second floor. Easily accessible storage is available from the pull-down attic.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $846,049
Welcome to Lankford’s Crossing! The “WILTON” plan, two level living at its BEST! Florida Split floor plan with a huge wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. Includes 5 bedrooms, fabulous front porch and 4 car garage! Elevation "B" and EMERALD PACKAGE including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. This neighborhood has lots from .4 acres to 13 acres with walking paths to the town of Ashland. Choose from over 20 lots at this price point! With Public Water, Sewer, Natural Gas, and HIGH SPEED INTERNET! RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors! *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Chester - $570,000
Are you looking for a full finished walk-out basement? This is it! This home is only 9 months old and is gorgeous. Built by HHHunt and is the Hillcrest model with the Heritage style elevation. The property sits on a large, well landscaped lot with a fenced in backyard that overlooks the woods. The choices the seller made are just perfect from the beautiful Quartz countertops, to wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath, upgraded owner’s en suite bath and so much more. Sellers are sad to go. No need to build when you can move in now and enjoy the wonderful amenities that Meadowville Landing offers.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $485,857
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This 2,620 sq ft layout is designed for the active modern household.. The first floor has an expansive living area complete with hardwood floors throughout. The designed-for-convenience kitchen has granite countertops and 36-42" cabinets. The large center island is not only perfect for meal prep, but doubles as a gathering spot for all. The sophisticated dining room is perfect for entertaining. The second floor is expansive enough to contain 4 bedrooms and an elegant primary retreat. The primary suite in this home was designed for multi career life, keeping in mind different sleeping schedules, with access to the closet both from the bath and bedroom. On the right lot, this home can come with a side-loading garage for maximum curb appeal. Screened porch is optional. *Prices may vary depending on selection of floor plan*
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $575,343
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Custom Homes Of Virginia now offers homes for an emerging lifestyle of multi-generational living, which we call our MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX models.. Your extended household needn't give up their privacy to share a home with you. Each MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX model has its own living quarters (including a primary bedroom and bath, a full kitchen, and dining/living room) as well as a private entrance. Your immediate household has plenty of space in the Kellan-Gen-FLEX home as well. From your two car garage and a handy mudroom to the large open kitchen flanked by a dining room on one end and your living room on the other, your first floor is open concept through and through. Upstairs, you'll find a retreat including a den/play room, a conveniently located laundry room, three more bedrooms, and a bath for a large or growing household. Most importantly, your primary suite with a spa bath for your personal R & R.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $462,843
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Flagmont II 's open concept first floor offers the household equal room to relax as well as entertain.. The second floor provides a respite from everyday living, with a sumptuous primary suite that houses a richly finished spa bath. Placing laundry room with bedrooms was a stroke of genius, of which your family can share, with the two other bedrooms and bath on that floor. Your third story can be your signature. It's large enough for two more bedrooms and a bath or any configuration you can conjure within its footprint. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $498,654
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Even a large household could get lost in the Kellan V.. Though the home sports 7 bedrooms and 4 full baths, it still reserves room for a large playroom or den, media room for a get away. The primary suite is on the first floor with a brightly lit primary bedroom and luxurious spa bath. You have a choice of venues and plenty of room when entertaining, be it in your open living area or on your rear covered porch and deck. Though we include great standard features, some home owners request additional upgrades that may not be included in our base price. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $467,161
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kelvin 2 story has great bones for entertaining or just hanging about.. It maintains the second floor, four bedrooms, including the elegant primary suite and its attending huge walk in closet, with its spa bath, so comforting, one dreads the end of its requirement. The third floor can be your fifth bedroom, or it can become magical as a Media Center, Exercise room, or turned over as a den. The choices are many. The amount listed does not include land and/or development cost. If you have your own lot, wonderful, otherwise, we have an eye upon various locations on which you can build your home. Contact your Agent. Your choices throughout the home can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $498,181
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Kenston is our most requested home.. This home has proven flexible, hence our 3 models plus a MULTIPLY - Gen-FLEX ready to build. The Kenston 3 Story was requested so often we decided to post it as a stand alone model, so one can do a quick comparison. This home offers the same amenities as the Kenston, with its 5 bedrooms including a large primary suite, and enticing spa bath with dual walk-in closets. Go up one floor to the expansive room, full bath and walk in closet, and your imagination is in charge. Second primary bedroom? en? Media Center? It's entirely up to you! Though most of your wants are included in our standard features, some updates, not included in our base price, may be included in these photos. Check with your agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $492,235
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Hardy siding and custom stone accents, this 2-story beauty has an optional second floor balcony adorning its facade. The covered porch off the back of the house also extends the living area to create additional entertaining space. The first-floor flows easily from a classic dining room into an open kitchen with a large island perfect for food prep and gatherings. The sun-drenched living room and optional breakfast nook complete the main space with large windows lining the back wall. The first floor also boasts a bedroom with bathroom which can serve as a guest room or office. The second floor contains 3 bedrooms and an impressive primary suite complete with a large walk-in closet and enticing bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $459,600
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Riley II, like The Riley, is designed to maximize every square foot of space.. The open first floor plan is equally friendly to quaint gatherings and entertainment. The second floor houses the sumptuous primary suite with its luxurious bath and closet that's large enough to sleep four! There are two other bedrooms and a bath located on the second floor. To make short of wash day, the laundry room is right there. The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a bath. Of course, that's our vision, yours might be different. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price there may be additional upgrades, not included, in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $492,607
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Ronan II has all the wonderful features as the two story version, plus a considerable third floor, which can serve as a fifth bedroom, or, however you can envision the large additional space, including a full bath and a sizeable walk in closet.. The first floor is open concept, which allows great space for entertaining, but each area is well defined incorporating architectural elements. The inviting second floor primary suite, utilizes nearly half of the second floor, and is everything one could hope for. The three brightly lit bedrooms and the laundry take up the rest of the 2nd floor. Though we offer many upgrades in our base price, there may be additional upgrades not included in the photos shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $516,492
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Rourke is a wonderful home for entertaining.. The open concept living area creates venues both indoors, around the kitchen island, and outdoors to the screened porch and open deck. The large primary suite is found on the first floor as well and, it too, opens to the screened porch. The sumptuous spa bath and oversized walk in closet completes this chamber, while the office, mud room and laundry completes the first floor. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms, and two full baths, and an outsized bonus room that is your for the making. Your desires can probably be met with our standard upgraded features, however some different upgrades shown in these photos may not be included in our base price. *The screened porch is optional.*
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $521,276
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE While the front elevation of our Leigh model may seem very similar to our wildly popular Kenston model, there are plenty of differences inside so we decided she deserved to be set apart.. Downstairs, you'll find open concept living, complete with an office that could be used in a variety of ways. You'll also discover a massive walk-in pantry! The second floor hosts four bedrooms. Three great sized bedrooms share a full bath while the primary suite boasts an amazing spa-like bathroom retreat and a beautiful closet. The third floor is what really sets the Leigh model apart, though. You'll find not only another bedroom and a full bath, but also a HUGE media room, a separated living space and an awesome wet bar area. It's almost like having an apartment on your third floor! *It is optional to add the 60 inch bar.* Oh...and did we mention there is a balcony off that third floor? The options of ways to use this space are limitless. What will you dream up?
5 Bedroom Home in Milford - $389,900
Space and storage abound in the 5-bedroom Potomac plan from LGI Homes.. This gorgeous two-story home provides a true retreat for the largest of families. With more than enough space for entertaining, the Potomac showcases a spacious family room and an upstairs game room. The open chef-ready kitchen features an abundance of beautiful wood cabinets and granite countertops, as well as energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances. Homeowners will love the private, downstairs master suite with its separate tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in closet. The gorgeous community of Brookwood is conveniently located near the best shopping, dining and entertainment the area has to offrer!
4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,350,000
Stunning new basement plan with 1st Floor 10 foot ceilings, 9'8" in basement. Screen porch. 2 story foyer. Custom build. Coffered ceiling and paneled molding in Dining Room. Wolf appliances and Miele dishwasher in high end kitchen. Third floor can be finished at additional cost to include 5th bedroom/ bath and Loft! Only 9 remaining lots and selling fast!
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $2,192,000
This beautiful home will be built on one of Hallsley's largest lots! An open floor concept complete with a kitchen fit for a chef along with a custom prep kitchen, oversized dining area and two story family room this home has so much to offer. Also on the first floor you will find a guest suite with attached bath, and walk in closet. On the second floor there are three bedrooms each with a walk in closet and private bath. The primary bedroom is also on the second floor complete with a soaking tub, huge walk in shower, his and hers closets and a balcony. Heading down to the basement you will find bedroom 5, an exercise room, and a rec room that walk out to a gorgeous patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $913,933
R-CI Builder's Madison floor plan was featured in 2020's Homearama in Hickory Hill! You will fall in love with the wrap around front porch with multiple double door entrances. This 4000+sf home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car side entry garage. The upgrades are endless! This open floor plan boasts 9' ceilings on the first floor, an open kitchen with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, a large island, with a large walk in pantry (ask about our tap room option) off to the side. Perfect for entertaining! The family room has a gas fireplace and 16' multi slide door which leads you onto the oversized covered rear porch. There is also a formal dining room and office with double pocket doors on the first level. Large, first floor owner's bedroom with updated en suite master bath layout with optional wet room, freestanding tub, and upgraded cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and two full baths. Loft with vaulted ceiling is perfect for additional space! Multiple lots to chose from in this new community. Ask about our $5,000 incentive. House is to be built - photos are of another completed home for visual purposes.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,149,000
Welcome to Summer Hill Grove! Home is complete! Located off Studley Rd. in the heart of Hanover County. The Madison elevation "D" with concrete wrap around porch offers cozy country living on over an acre of land. This plan features a metal roof on the wrap around porch, triple set of double front doors, 10 foot ceilings on the first floor, 9 foot ceilings on the second floor, and first floor primary bedroom with an oversized luxury bath that's a must see! Located off the primary suite bath is a large closet with cabinetry and built-ins that any homeowner would love. The beautiful kitchen has a huge functional island doubling as a bar/table, quartz countertops, built-in microwave/oven, wood hood, and upgraded 48' range. Off the kitchen is the large taproom with ice maker, built-in cabinetry, wine cooler, and sink. Upstairs loft has a large, vaulted ceiling, premium flooring, and walk up attic space. The rear of the home has covered, masonry porch with access to a masonry outdoor patio perfect for any outdoor opportunity.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,757,600
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. The spacious kitchen features commercial appliances, quartz countertops, a walk in pantry and butlers pantry; all open to the breakfast nook and large family room complete with a gas fireplace and beams. Also on the first floor is a guest suite. The basement offers tons of space too! On the second floor you will find three bedrooms each with walk in closets and attached bathrooms. Also on the second floor is primary bedroom with oversized closet and spa like bathroom. Anticipated completion spring 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $1,199,000
Gorgeous, meticulously landscaped, all brick traditional brick home in the award winning gated community of Ford's Colony. Priced at Appraised value, one of the neighborhood's best lots, stunning golf and water views can be seen throughout the amazing updated kitchen, fully renovated sunroom addition and gorgeous Palladian windows in the living room. Sizeable primary suite and an additional first floor bedroom and full bath, massive walk out basement with a full bath and large workshop and three additional bedrooms upstairs with another full bath complete this fantastic floorplan. Generous storage with two large floored attics and conditioned basement storeroom. Enjoy the private serenity of this amazing property! Fantastic location, not far from major highways, minutes from fine dining, shopping, entertainment and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,087,335
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. Customize your plan to fit your needs.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,033,563
: R-CI Builder's Madison floor plan was featured in 2020's Homearama in Hickory Hill! You will fall in love with the wrap around front porch with multiple double door entrances. This 4000+sf home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car side entry garage. The upgrades are endless! This open floor plan boasts 9' ceilings on the first floor, an open kitchen with upgraded appliances, custom cabinetry, a large island, with a large walk in pantry (ask about our tap room option) off to the side. Perfect for entertaining! The family room has a gas fireplace and 16' multi slide door which leads you onto the oversized covered rear porch. There is also a formal dining room and office with double pocket doors on the first level. Large, first floor owner's bedroom with updated en suite master bath layout with optional wet room, freestanding tub, and upgraded cabinets. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms all with walk in closets and two full baths. Loft with vaulted ceiling is perfect for additional space! Multiple lots to chose from in this new community. Ask about our $5,000 incentive. House is to be built - photos are of another completed home for visual purposes.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $1,995,000
Welcome to 130 West Landing in Burwell's Landing of Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia. This elegant custom home is tucked away on the 15th hole on Plantation Course on .73 Acres. The features are endless with endless zero grout line marble floors throughout, 34' great room ceilings, walk around balcony, spacious kitchen layout with 3 islands, multiple dishwashers, AGA and Wolf Ovens, Butler's Pantry, formal spaces, eat-in kitchen, and a sunroom with imported marble fireplace. The primary suite is on the first floor with marble floors, sitting room, full bathroom, additional bedroom on the first floor, mudroom and designated office with walnut cabinetry. The upstairs is expansive with a fully renovated wet bar, exercise room, open recreation area or loft, and 2 additional bedrooms with full baths. Au Pair or Inlaw suite on the second floor with 4th bedroom. There are 8 total bathrooms with each bedroom having an en suite. The stately exterior has professional landscaping design, zoned sprinkler, 3 car garage, 4 updated HVAC units, sealed crawlspace, and a whole house generator. A true masterpiece with design and style!
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $959,900
RARE Spec Home in Banyan Cove of Magnolia Green! Featuring 5 BR, 4.5 BA, 4263 sq ft, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w. cabinets to the ceiling & custom wood hood, screened rear porch, and 2nd floor loft/game room. Stunning exterior boasts hardiplank siding, full front porch w. craftsman columns. Tons of UPGRADES! Be welcomed into a bright & airy foyer flanked by office/study w. hidden bookcase storage area. Notice incredible details throughout, including 5 1/4" wide hickory wood floors & craftsman trim & wainscoting. Expansive family room centers around cozy, gas FP. and custom built bookcases. Gourmet kitchen is a dream w/granite island & adjacent butler's pantry w. ice maker and glass wall cabinets. Morning room opens to lovely screened porch featuring composite decking w. stamped concrete patio. Retreat upstairs to premier primary suite offering WIC, access to laundry & en suite BA w/tile floors, granite dual vanity, free standng tub & walk-in shower w. tile to the ceiling. Spacious loft is the perfect kids lounge or flex room. BRs 3 & 4 share adjacent hall BA & BR 2 boasts private BA! Fully finished 3rd floor w. huge full bath & tile shower + WIC.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $987,579
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $994,262
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
The Concord Plan. Home Under Construction Move in ready in April 2023! This new two-story home showcases an appealing modern design, with a three-car garage for added convenience. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the Great Room with fireplace, multi-functional kitchen with WHITE cabinets & casual breakfast room, plus a formal living room/dining room & a secluded study. The second floor hosts a loft that adds shared living space to the home & four bedrooms including a lavish owner’s suite. All this plus a partially finished basement. Haynes Bridge is a collection of single-family homes in Harpers Mill, a master-planned community in Chesterfield, VA. Residents have access to a variety of onsite amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, parks, walking trails & over 240 acres of reserved open space. Plenty of popular restaurants & stores nearby, including the Chesterfield Towne Center & Short Pump Town Center. Up to $15,000 towards Closing Costs with the use of preferred lender. Images are of a decorated model.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $907,911
The Elliott features 3 car garage, 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths. Many upgrades added and included!!!! Total square footage 4266!
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $971,196
Our Madison plan features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, large family room and kitchen complete with study and dining room.
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $889,850
Welcome to Independence Farms, featuring the beautiful Madison plan elevation B. This plan features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, first floor office space, 3 car garage, and mudroom. Optional finished third floor space is available! The large first floor owners suite is tucked away for privacy with a luxury owner bathroom! Upstairs has a spacious loft with vaulted ceiling. Independence Farms is an Emerald package community including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. You'll love the large 10 acre tracs of land just minutes from the town of Ashland. Other lots available and! NOTE: This home is to be built.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $390,000
Springford Farms boasts a variety of large 1-3 acre estate lots in the heart of Chesterfield. This lovely community features new homes built by West Homes, where we pride ourselves on providing our customers well-built, stylish homes at a GREAT price! The homes in Springford Farms range from 2,900-4,339 sq. ft. and are located only minutes away from Hull Street and 288.
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,200,000
Custom-built home by Dogwood Homebuilders.
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $850,380
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $756,524
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $769,990
The Concord Plan. This new two-story home showcases an appealing modern design, with a three-car garage for added convenience with an outlet compatible for an electric car charger. The first floor features an open-plan layout among the Great Room, multi-functional kitchen and casual breakfast room, plus a formal living room/dining room and the 5th bedroom w/ensuite bath w/shower. The second floor hosts a loft that adds shared-living space to the home and four bedrooms including a lavish owner’s suite. All this plus a partially finished basement. Haynes Bridge is a collection of single-family homes coming soon to Harpers Mill, a master-planned community in Chesterfield, VA. The gorgeous community offers a lifestyle that is ideal for families, young couples, singles and active adults. Residents have access to a variety of onsite amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, parks, playgrounds, walking trails and over 240 acres of reserved open space. Center. Builder will pay $15,000 toward purchasers' closing costs with use of preferred mortgage and title company.
5 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $1,998,000
Resort style living in this Luxury Waterfront Retreat, situated along the tranquil shores of Lake Anna's private side, which offers spectacular views and calming privacy. High-speed fiber internet is available here! No detail was omitted from this beautiful residence that has 250ft of shoreline, huge views & the most breathtaking sunsets you'll see on the lake. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining your family & friends. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & a loft for the kids to hang out or for additional sleeping. Relax in over 5,500+ SQFT with amenities galore, including a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, home theatre, wet bar with an oversized island, upgraded countertops, double wall oven, massive kitchen center island, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Hardiplank siding, extensive hardscaping & so much more. Stroll down to the water's edge, past the fire pit & step onto your large boat dock with two slips, electric lifts, storage room, tiki bar, sun deck, covered area to relax under & swimming area. Your very own private sandy beach awaits you! This retreat is a great investment & already has over $75K in vacation rentals booked for 2023. Comes furnished so you can enjoy it right away!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $789,950
Lifestyle Home Builders present the "Olivia" floor plan with Virginia Vintage elevation. This gorgeous home with a covered front porch and covered back deck also features a fully finished basement complete with wetbar and bedroom/full bath. The first floor welcomes you with a spacious kitchen and grand family room with double-sided fireplace perfect for entertaining. The second floor includes the owners suite and 3 additional bedrooms as well as laundry room. Located on the 7th hole of the Magnolia Green Golf Course, this 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home will not be available for long so give us a call today!!
6 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $1,399,950
Enormous all brick Colonial Revival luxury estate situated on 34.6 fenced acres of rolling meadows and lush grounds perfect for a horse or cattle farm. As you approach the freshly paved quarter mile driveway passing a stocked pond, old growth trees, seemingly endless pasture you are immediately struck by the grandness of this estate. Reaching the Main house you are greeted by a landscaped roundabout and a brick walkway leading you to 4 massive columns framing the grand entry. Main house features three floors of living space including a first floor Primary Suite. Attached is a Solarium with retractable roof, heated pool and full bath. This home was lovingly created and maintained with 5 fireplaces, paneled Library, Florida Room and Family Room with an impressive stone fireplace. The fully finished Lower Level has an amazing Recreation Room, storage and utility rooms, full bath, and access to the large 28 X 26 2-car garage with workshop. The second floor offers 5 more bedrooms and 2 full baths. Additionally this property has a six stall horse stable, pole barn and exquisite landscaping. You will not find another home that matches the grand feeling you get when you tour this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,099,000
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. The his and hers walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget t check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. Customize your plan to fit your needs. This model home is available for sale with a 14-18mo. leaseback at $5225/mo. Please see Sales Rep for details.
6 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $829,900
Stately, custom built home situated on 1.5 acres in sought after Woodland Pond. Open floor plan with a great transitional flow for entertaining. This home was built with care and attention to detail. Special features include 9' over 10' ceilings, extensive crown molding and raised paneled wainscotting on the first floor, stainless Viking/Wolf appliances and custom maple cabinetry. Granite countertops, instant hot water dispenser, 2 pantries, front/rear staircases with upgraded rails/balusters, 2 J&J bathrooms, ceiling fans, walk-in closets;,1500 sq ft of storage space in attics and basement/crawl, 3rd floor attic is plumbed, oversized 3 car garage, front/back irrigation, central vac, Rinnai water heater, Williamsburg ground gutters, Christmas light package, security system. Gas fireplace has granite surround and is flanked by built-in bookcases. Primary bedroom on first floor with sitting area has a large en suite with separate shower and tub water closet and his & hers closets. The conditioned basement/crawl is partially finished making for a great man cave/she shed or workshop. 2 zoned HVAC (2020 & 2021) with gas backup. Grand manor roof replaced 2018. Pending but still showi
7 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $969,490
Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Owner's bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience. Stop by to see this breathtaking Lake View today!
6 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,549,950
Designed and built by Norton Bowman, Jr. and Son in 1992. You will enter an elegant center hall with a graceful stairway, superb millwork, Schonbek crystal chandelier and marble floor which opens to handsome formal rooms and casual spaces. There is a splendid living room with fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, a gathering room with stone fireplace, cherry wood bar with granite counter, a music room with palladium windows and a chef's kitchen with granite counters and fireplace surround. Upstairs a grand primary suite with bedroom, multiple closets, fireplace, office and bathroom with shower, jetted tub, marble floors and multiple windows and fireplace. Finishing out the second level there are three quest bedrooms with private bathrooms. A third floor offers an au pair suite with kitchenette, bedroom and private bathroom and an office/bedroom, full bath with steam shower and exercise room with sauna. The basement offers a wine tasting bar and vault for wine storage, a hobby room and a three car garage. The rear yard is a summer dream area, heated JoPa, cascading spa, brick terracing, outdoor bar and pool house with shower. It's easy to see the opportunity it presents.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $709,990
Welcome to “The Sanibel” by Keel Custom Homes in highly coveted NewMarket Estates! If you’re looking for excellent craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail, then you’ve found the right home and the right builder. The Sanibel boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and at 3,400SF, it’s a well-designed plan with loads of impressive features. Inside you’ll enjoy a spacious foyer, a first-floor office, nicely-sized mudroom, a guest suite with full bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen with quality cabinetry, granite countertops, huge walk-in pantry, and a massive island with seating. And just steps away through double sliding glass doors you’ll find a large screened-in porch, perfect for morning coffee or outdoor entertaining! Stroll upstairs where the primary suite features two walk-in closets and a private bath with dual-bowl vanity, bathtub, and walk-in shower! An additional bedroom upstairs offers a private bath while the two remaining bedrooms share a hall bath with dual-bowl vanity. A 2-car garage with ample room for storage rounds out your new home!
6 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $715,075
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $830,110
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Move-in late April 2023! This spacious 4,279sqft Hampshire home plan with fully finished basement achieves harmony by combining open living spaces with comfortable features. The main level showcases a formal dining room, guest bedroom and full bathroom with an open concept living area. The bright and airy kitchen has a spectacular center island, coupled with gourmet amenities like stainless steel double ovens, quartz counters, and gas cooktop. Upstairs find another open gathering space providing flexible options to suit one’s needs. The primary bedroom includes a large sitting room, oversized walk-in closet, bath with separate vanities and private water closet. A large laundry, full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms round out the second floor. Downstairs the basement has a huge, finished recreation room, bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and wet bar perfect for entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $766,900
Unique Property in River Mill with 1st Floor Guest Bedroom! Crafted by Homesmith Construction, this gorgeous contemporary Hamilton floor plan flaunts 5 BR, 4 BA, 3,243 sq ft, 1st floor guest suite, premier finishes and incredibly private backyard. Darling front porch greets you at the door, inviting into an open foyer w/double crown molding. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor and tucked away 1st floor guest suite w/adjacent full bath, are some notable first impressions. Glamorous kitchen showcases large granite center island, Walk-in pantry & tile backsplash. Expansive family room centers around a cozy gas fireplace w/built-in features. Dining area is bright and open, overlooking backyard. Just around the corner, mudroom offers tile floors, built-in drop zone w/hooks & additional walk-in pantry. Retreat upstairs to pristine primary suite featuring huge walk-in closet and luxurious en suite w/dual granite vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Family will love the spacious loft, the perfect flex space. Also find 3 additional bedrooms w/jack n' Jill bath as well private bath w/tub/shower. Plenty of storage can be found in pull-down attic as well as attached 2-car garage.
7 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $839,490
Under Construction: Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Owner's bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience. Stop by to see this breathtaking Lake View today!
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $858,500
Under construction! Move-In February/March 2023! The Vanderbilt features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a fully finished basement, built in wet bar, rec room, bedroom and full bathroom. The 1st floor primary bedroom showcases tray ceiling, and offers a spa inspired bathroom with his and her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. The primary bedroom leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in microwave oven, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, and dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2-car side load garage. The 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard giving optimal opportunity for natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $889,914
FIRST FLOOR LIVING - MOSAIC AT WEST CREEK! The Ashmont features first floor living with all of your must-haves! An Owner's Suite boasting an en-suite bath with a large shower, soaker tub, dual walk-in closets and double vanity. Entertaining is easy with the large kitchen island overlooking the family room. A large open foyer leading into a formal dining room with tray or coffered ceilings. Cozy up to the included fireplace or sip your coffee in the breakfast area or optional sunroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are located on the second floor for additional family members, storage or overnight guests. Personalize this floor plan for additional square footage and include up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $644,950
Brickshire is a tranquil new home community on a golf course that is filled with community amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, owner’s pool, activities center, dog park, tennis courts, and Bar and Grille, a restaurant located at the Brickshire Golf Course. the Augusta TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 2,836 square feet of living space. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage are a built-in mudroom drop zone, a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft. NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $820,107
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $769,139
Welcome to Lankford’s Crossing! The “WILTON” plan, two level living at its BEST! Florida Split floor plan with a huge wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. Includes 5 bedrooms, fabulous front porch and 4 car garage! Elevation "B" and EMERALD PACKAGE including 9ft ceilings, fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. This neighborhood has lots from .4 acres to 13 acres with walking paths to the town of Ashland. Choose from over 20 lots at this price point! With Public Water, Sewer, Natural Gas, and HIGH SPEED INTERNET! RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors! *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Beaverdam - $529,949
Welcome home to the WILTON Model with RCI BUILDERS this gorgeous 2 Acre lot in Beaverdam/Hanover County. With the WILTON you get a 3BR+2BA Single level living floorplan with a unique bonus room and 2 Bedrooms on the second level. IN TOTAL 3800sf and w/5BR - 3 Full Baths. Main level features a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area, 16' long full wall multi panel glass slider and Oversized Kitchen Island. Fabulous Outdoor living space includes a 26' x 10' covered porch/Lanai + a Concrete slab Patio. PRICE INCLUDES elevation "D" and the RUBY STANDARDS PACKAGE, 2 car attached garage. Upgrade to the EMERALD UPGRADE PACKAGE and enjoy 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, granite countertops, SS appliances, 42" cabinets soft close cabinets with crown molding, and a hardwood and ceramic package to get you started. CURRENT BUILD TIME - 10-11 months. RCI is a SEMI-CUSTOM builder - You can choose the options you want, make plan changes to suit your needs, and utilize the builders DESIGN CENTER to choose your finishes! Plans from 2500sf to 4000sf available. *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $775,110
UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Ready late April 2023! The Vanderbilt features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a fully finished basement, built in wet bar, rec room, bedroom and full bathroom. The 1st floor primary bedroom showcases tray ceiling, and offers a spa inspired bathroom with his and her vanity, frameless shower, separate garden tub, and oversized walk-in closet. The primary bedroom leads out to a back covered porch with a breezeway to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, cooktop, stainless steel built-in microwave oven, soft close shaker cabinets, optimal pantry storage, and dedicated casual dining area. The 2-story foyer opens to a flex space that is usable as a home office or formal dining. Washer/dryer located in mud room off the 2-car side load garage. The soaring 2-story living room features a total of 8 windows facing the backyard bringing in plenty of natural light. The oak staircase walks up to the loft with engineered wood floors throughout all the hallways. The remaining 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one en-suite), complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $920,749
Build this home on your lot or ours!!! The Wilton offers an open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. This floor plan is perfect for the family who likes to entertain. With a large family room and kitchen, this plan has plenty of room for everyone. Upstairs boasts a large play/media room with wet bar, beverage sink and quartz counter tops. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded painted wood cabinets and trending hardwood floors throughout the first floor. With ceramic tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting, the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired. Upgraded ceramic floors in all baths and utility rooms make it ready to move in. The master bath comes complete with zero entry ceramic shower with seat and seamless glass door. Includes Free Standing Soaker Tub! Luxury awaits! Also the rear covered porch comes with stamped concrete, exterior grill and fire pit upgrade. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE has more storage above! Come and see this beautiful home for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,079,189
Build this house on your lot or ours! The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. Two large walk in closets feature for plenty of space. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings and double french doors to extended rear covered porch. The open kitchen with Island features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large loft space. Unfinished third floor and unfinished room over 3 car garage provide all the storage you could need. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $975,000
Classic elegance & ready to close is this turn-key all-brick Georgian in award winning Ford’s Colony in ever popular Western Gailes! Highlighted features are 3-CAR garage, 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, a 1st floor Primary with dual closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and adjacent library. Rich Brazilian Cherry flooring, new paint and carpeting. Love the private rear staircase to a 2nd ensuite with living room. The light and airy great room features a Cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, and built-ins that open to a very spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Culinary kitchen features a dual fuel range, butlers pantry, new quartz countertops, prep sink, and center island. Easy days ahead with the Country Club lifestyle with security! The grand foyer is flanked by a living room with gas fireplace, study, and an elegant dining room. Easy access to airport, beaches, shopping, entertainment, and great dining.
5 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $738,950
The Lancaster Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This dynamic four bedroom plan features a formal dining room with butler's pantry, study, and guest room on the first floor. Additional features of the first floor include the inviting family room, which opens to the spacious breakfast nook and award winning kitchen. The second floor is just as spectacular with four bedrooms and a luxurious owner's suite with amazing owner's bath and closet.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
6 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,600,000
The LAST LOT available in the exclusive community of Henley is under construction! Over 7000 square feet of modern luxury coming soon for the discerning lifestyle. The first floor will accommodate large gatherings in the gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances, a prep-pantry, and the bright & light dining space. The main living area is just steps away from the veranda which overlooks the private acre lot that is perfect for a pool. Plenty of room for extended guests stays with a first floor ensuite bedroom and laundry. Restore and find your balance in any of the many flex spaces perfect for reflection or meditation or catch up on the day’s work in the home office. As you move to the 2nd floor the open floor plan continues with a loft and study space. The primary bedroom with a spa bath and multiple closets is tucked away from the other 3 bedrooms on this level. The basement is where the fun will happen. Room after room of possibilities. Potential theater space, exercise room, storage, large great room with bar and the ability to walk-out right out onto your patio. This showcase estate style home features all the high end finishes you would expect from one of RVA’s top custom builders.
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $699,000
Beautiful, spacious home with First Floor Bed + Bath. Gorgeous entry with columns leads into Formal LR + DR. All new/refinished hardwoods downstairs. Open floorplan Family/Kitchen with breakfast bar + butler's pantry - granite + new stainless appliances, including new double oven + dishwasher. Three roomy bedrooms with large closets on 2nd floor, AND a huge Master Suite + sitting room, with 2 walk-in closets, and jetted tub/dual vanity bath. ALL NEW CARPET and freshly painted walls and trim throughout! Extra-large bonus room on 3rd floor with full bath and window nooks. Brand New Back Deck overlooks a spacious backyard with a lovely view. Charter Colony has first rate schools, first class amenities and the convenience of Rt 288 + Powhite Parkway for easy commute. If you're looking for a beautiful home with plenty of space for your family in a great location, this house is a must-see!
5 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,350,000
WOW, this is the trifecta + 1 that you have been waiting for and it's going to be STUNNING! 1<} Ray Williams Custom Home 2<} The Incredible Community of Hallsley 3<} ALMOST 1/2 Acre Lot 4>} Award Winning Schools: Old Hundred/Midlothian/Midlothian..........it does not get any better than this! Home is under construction & due to be completed June 2023, so reach out now to select your finishes, YOU WILL RECEIVE 50 hours of Personalized Design Time! There are so many things to be loved about this plan: Private Study-1st Floor Guest Suite-Screen Porch-Morning Room-Double Stacked Cabinets to the Ceiling-Black Windows- 3 Bay Garage(1 can be used for all of your toys, golf cart, home gym)-exposed beams in the Family Room-Primary with double closets (PTL no sharing)-3 additional bedrooms with private bathrooms-finished 3rd floor! Lots of green space to add an outdoor kitchen, stone patio or pool....endless possibilities to make this area the perfect fit for your outdoor time! (The cover picture is not the actual home but very similar in style)
5 Bedroom Home in Toano - $587,200
This spacious home showcases a modern, open design.. The living room flows into the large Great Room with fireplace, sleek island kitchen with Iced White quartz countertops and the dining room. The second level features four bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, flex space, and laundry room with washer/dryer. The finished basement includes a bedroom, full bath and rec room.
5 Bedroom Home in Toano - $512,920
Three finished levels!. The first level features a gorgeous open plan with the living room leading to the Great Room with fireplace, dining room and sleek cook's kitchen with Ornamental White granite and white cabinets. Luxury EVP on the main level. The basement level is finished with a bedroom, full bath and rec room.
6 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $2,995,000
Adjoining Deep Run Hunt Club, “Fox Den Farm” is a 92-acre private estate situated off Millers Lane. Surrounded by mature trees & plantings, there are equestrian facilities, chicken coop, dog run, 2 ponds, and every opportunity for peaceful country living. The handsome colonial-styled home consists of the original home plus an addition of a new "main house" built in 1986 w/great care taken to seamlessly blend the 2 structures. Warm heart pine flooring and rich moldings & trim are abundant in the formal rooms as well as in the everyday living areas. Features include 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths, library/office, enclosed bar room, first floor primary bedroom suite, 2 family/game rooms, screened porch, brick patios and garden house. A lovely brick terrace & an upper-level open porch overlook the 4+ acre pond. Wildlife sightings are abundant on this magical estate with access to miles and miles of nearby bridle trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $635,950
The Augusta Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 2,836 square feet of living space. This versatile plan incorporates a dining room off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a kitchen nook and 2-story great room. Located off of the garage, are a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom or flex room. The first-floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and shower with bench. The second floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an expansive open loft.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
5 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $884,897
5 Bedroom Home in Montpelier - $699,795
BREAKING GROUND THIS MONTH! Come check out your gorgeous new 3245sf home, featuring a 1st Floor Primary Bedroom, 4-5 total Bedroom,3 Full Baths,+Bonus Rooms Galore. Nestled on a wooded 10 acre lot in Hanover Co, this floor plans has it all. Large-wrap around porch, Generous Open Concept Family+Kitchen+Dining area, 2 Flex Rooms off the foyer-perfect for offices, formal dining, or as a 2nd main level bedroom (in law suite). Stately Gourmet Kitchen Layout with Oversized Island, Soft Close Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, S/S Appliances and with a large walk in pantry. Family room features 12' Ceiling, Gas Fireplace+shiplap surround, and crown molding. Laundry Room, Mudroom w drop zone off the 2.5 car-26'x28' garage-round off the first level. Once upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, large hall bath and an additional bonus room/bedroom. Plan also includes a large Finished Room Over the Garage-ideal for man-cave or teen suite. All of this plus your very own rear covered porch. Well and Conventional septic laid out for potentially adding a pool in the future. Still time to add your specific touches, options, and upgrades. This is the one you have been waiting for!
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $829,301
The Elliott plan features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. The home comes complete with front and rear covered porches, hardwood package, ceramic tile flooring in owner's bath, vaulted ceiling in owner's bedroom, spacious loft upstairs, private butler's pantry and office on first floor. Many upgrades included with Emerald package. Offering $10k in CC assist with use of Towne First Mortgage.
5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,060,788
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suite, Office, Dining Room, Flex Room, Mudroom and 10' ceilings on 1st floor! 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor with 2 more full baths and loft. 5th bedroom and half bathroom on 3rd floor! Fabulous Outdoor living space options available including a spacious covered porch. INCLUDES elevation "D", and EMERALD PACKAGE including fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout in living areas. Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. This neighborhood has lots from .4 acres to 13 acres with walking paths connecting to the town of Ashland. Choose from over 20 lots at this price point! With Public Water, Sewer, Natural Gas, and HIGH SPEED INTERNET! RCI BUILDERS is a semi-custom builder that will allow modifications to their floor plans as well as all clients get to utilize a DESIGN CENTER to select all of their finishes and colors!
4 Bedroom Home in Charles City - $1,325,000
Rare waterfront custom home on Morris Creek just outside of Williamsburg in Charles City on 4.4 acres with easy access to the James River. The house is all brick and built by the current owners with a detached garage with finished space above. Nice floor plan with a primary bedroom on the first floor, hardwood floors, stone countertops, white kitchen cabinets, island, stainless steel, and an eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the family room and living rooms with fireplaces. Sunroom off the back and a nice raised patio with water views all day. Ample bedroom and storage space on the second floor with an addition office/den/5th bedroom. The professionally landscaped yard and garden are private and all leading up the private dock with covered boat lift. Multiple outbuildings, trellis, custom shed with hipped roof, and a 100 head extensive irrigation system. No required HOA and just a few minutes from Colonial Williamsburg and 50 minutes to downtown Richmond.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $484,900
This unique MOVE IN READY home is a MUST SEE! Only minutes from schools, shopping, dining and so much more! Recent upgrades include new flooring throughout, fresh paint and a brand new deck ready for Fall evenings & entertaining friends. Nestled on the front of 2.5 acres this home boasts a large driveway, an oversized 35x40 storage in the back yard, Mother-in-law suite and 2 loft areas. Open living room and kitchen with cozy fireplace & cathedral ceilings. This home will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,250,000
TO BE BUILT IN RIVER ROAD CORRIDOR! The Lochbriar is a first-floor owner's suite plan with a formal dining room and living room. Walk through the foyer into the large open kitchen and family room. The gourmet kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze. This home is filled with tons of natural light and hardwood floors. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the breakfast area overlooking the large patio. Tucked away, you'll find an expansive owner's suite with enormous dual walk-in closets and a luxury ceramic tile bathroom. This home has plenty of options to personalize and suit your lifestyle. Choose an optional sunroom for extended living space. The second floor features 2 full bedrooms and baths. You'll also find a lot of walk-in storage. Choose to finish the walk-in storage for a game room! Boone Quality and Boone Green Features included. We welcome you to customize this plan to personalize your home! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.
5 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $1,200,000
COMPLETELY CUSTOM, ONE-LEVEL LIVING, ALL BRICK, Georgian gem is a William E. Poole plan & part of the Southern Living Historical House Collection on 10.204 acres in Chesterfield. Redesigned interior has an open floor plan with perfect flow for entertaining family & friends. Throughout are 9-12 feet ceilings, Pella windows and doors, 4 inch hickory floors, 9 inch baseboards, 6-12 inch crown, built-in cabinets, Adam's casing, door transoms, and venetian marble. CUSTOM DESIGNED LOADED KITCHEN is a dream! Kitchen opens to the dining area and large family room with open fireplace shared with sunroom that overlooks the patio. The sprawling MULIT-LEVEL BLUESTONE PATIO, WATER FEATURE & GARDEN is a breath-taking extension of the home as an outdoor living space offering a tranquil sanctuary containing fountains, stone fireplace, man-made stream with Koi Pond, beautiful plantings, & built-in propane grill. Master Suite is spacious with fireplace & oval tray ceiling. Master bath has heated tub & steam shower. Walk-in closet & laundry room are accessed from the master bath. A 30 KW generator automatically powers the whole house. You will fall in love with this stately and elegant country oasis!
5 Bedroom Home in Hanover - $774,900
The Elliott plan, RCI Builder's newest Floor plan in Rock Creek. Private large 5-10 acre lots. First Floor Owner's Suite home, is spacious for the family who likes to entertain. This plan offers 4 bedrooms with an option for a 5th and 3.5 baths. The First Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceilings, luxury owner's bath with freestanding tub and oversized ceramic tile shower. The his and hers walk in closets feature built-ins by Closet Factory. The family room and foyer boast 12' coffered ceilings with built in bookcases flanking the gas fireplace. The open kitchen with Island features Kitchen Aid gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. Don't forget t check out the spacious Butler's Pantry and tucked away office for convenience. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms, a loft and a Bonus Rec Room. The Elliott comes complete with front, rear and side covered porches which offer size options. You can Build any of RCI's Floorplans in Rock Creek.
5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $746,930
The Innisbrook Plan - Under Construction, estimated move in December! This home has a guest suite on the main level, a gourmet kitchen to include a large island and double ovens, an open and roomy loft and basement with large, finished rec room with walk out exit to back yard! Perfect for entertaining guests or extra private space for the family. Situated on a wooded lot with plenty of space between you and your neighbors. Open floorplan and the ceilings are 9’ on all 3 floors for a more spacious look and feel. Loaded with upgraded countertops, floors, stainless steel appliances and more! Resort style amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, parks, playgrounds, walking trails and over 240 acres of reserved open space and districted for highly sought after schools. This home is a must see! Note images are of a decorated model home, layout and finishes may differ. This home is under construction and scheduled for completion December of 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $503,950
The Monterey Home Plan TO BE BUILT by Main Street Homes! This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The dining room is located off of the two-story foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor owner's suite is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, private water closet, and shower. This home plan includes a laundry room on the first floor, and 3 bedrooms, a bathroom, loft area, and a large bonus room or 5th bedroom on the second floor.HOME NOT YET BUILT. PHOTOS REPRESENT THE FLOOR PLAN BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME. LISTING REPRESENTS THE BASE PRICE AND LOT PREMIUM; PERSONAL SELECTIONS WILL BE ADDED INCREASING THE FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE HOME.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter