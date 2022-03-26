Man dies after being hit by two cars on Hull Street in Richmond

A man died Friday night after apparently being struck by two vehicles while walking along Hull Street in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said it is investigating the fatality, which occurred in the 2600 block of Hull Street.

Police officers responded at 9:12 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. An adult male was found unresponsive in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death. Police had not released the identity of the victim as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said an investigation determined that the man was walking the double yellow lines before venturing into the westbound lane of travel, when a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane struck the pedestrian.

Ultimately, the man was struck by another unknown vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the first striking vehicle, an adult male, remained on the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed, police said. The driver of the second striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

— John Reid Blackwell