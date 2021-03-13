Man fatally shot inside vehicle at Chester gas station

A man was fatally shot late Friday evening at a gas station on Chester Road near the state Route 288 interchange in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield police said they were called about 10:50 p.m to the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. The man's name was being withheld by police until relatives could be notified.
Police are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.
