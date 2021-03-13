Man fatally shot inside vehicle at Chester gas station

A man was fatally shot late Friday evening at a gas station on Chester Road near the state Route 288 interchange in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police said they were called about 10:50 p.m to the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. The man's name was being withheld by police until relatives could be notified.