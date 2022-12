A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday morning, Henrico County police said.

The man was trespassing on the track near Hungary Road and Purcell Road, Amtrak said in a statement. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 7:35 a.m.

Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston.

Service was halted as the scene was investigated.

Authorities are working to identify the man killed, police said.