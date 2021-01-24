Man in wheelchair struck and killed on Midlothian Turnpike

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed on Midlothian Turnpike early Sunday, Chesterfield County police said.

The incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Midlothian near Karl Linn Drive.

Police said a man in a wheelchair was in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Midlothian. The man was transported to a hospital where he died of injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police are withholding the identification of the victim until next-of-kin can be notified.