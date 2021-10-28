Man paroled in 2019 after being sentenced 30 years ago to life prison for string of Henrico robberies is convicted of new crimes

The two men were arrested after a Henrico police officer patrolling U.S. 60 spotted a man “running frantically to several vehicles in the roadway,” Ackley said. “He had jumped out of the trunk of a moving vehicle, and had duct tape and zip ties on his body, and reported that he had been kidnapped.”

A police investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the home of Jones, who had asked the victim to sell him some marijuana. When the victim arrived at Jones’ home on Annette Drive with the cannabis, he was led to a shed behind the house. Upon entering the shed, another man — later identified as Ferrell — was already inside. The victim was then accosted.

The Virginia Parole Board — which came under fire last year after a state watchdog agency found the board and its former chair, Adrianne Bennett, violated policies and laws in the process it used to release nine convicted killers on parole — granted Ferrell discretionary parole in July 2018. He was released on Jan. 25, 2019, the Department of Corrections said.

Less than two years later under Bennett’s leadership — nine months before he would be charged with new crimes — Ferrell was discharged from parole supervision on March 18, 2020, according to DOC records.