Man paroled in 2019 after being sentenced 30 years ago to life prison for string of Henrico robberies is convicted of new crimes

A local man who was released on parole in 2019 after being sentenced more than 30 years ago to life in prison for a series of violent armed robberies in Henrico County was convicted this week of abducting and robbing a man in Henrico last year.
Freddie Louis Ferrell Jr., 52, pleaded guilty Monday in Henrico Circuit Court to armed robbery and abduction with the intent to extort money in a Dec. 11, 2020, incident in which the victim was pistol-whipped, tied up and robbed of a quantity of marijuana. The victim was then placed in the trunk of a vehicle and driven away, according to a summary of evidence.
In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors withdrew malicious wounding and four felony firearm charges against Ferrell. In accordance with a plea agreement, Ferrell was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 11 suspended, giving him nine years to serve.
Evidentiary problems led prosecutors to withdraw five of the charges. Ferrell and another defendant, Michael Wayne Jones Jr., were charged jointly in the crimes and “they told contradictory stories about who had the gun, and the evidence was not entirely clear which one of them, or both, had a gun,” said Henrico Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Ackley. “No gun was ever recovered.”
Police recovered the marijuana after executing a search warrant at Jones’ home.
The two men were arrested after a Henrico police officer patrolling U.S. 60 spotted a man “running frantically to several vehicles in the roadway,” Ackley said. “He had jumped out of the trunk of a moving vehicle, and had duct tape and zip ties on his body, and reported that he had been kidnapped.”
A police investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the home of Jones, who had asked the victim to sell him some marijuana. When the victim arrived at Jones’ home on Annette Drive with the cannabis, he was led to a shed behind the house. Upon entering the shed, another man — later identified as Ferrell — was already inside. The victim was then accosted.
The Virginia Parole Board — which came under fire last year after a state watchdog agency found the board and its former chair, Adrianne Bennett, violated policies and laws in the process it used to release nine convicted killers on parole — granted Ferrell discretionary parole in July 2018. He was released on Jan. 25, 2019, the Department of Corrections said.
Less than two years later under Bennett’s leadership — nine months before he would be charged with new crimes — Ferrell was discharged from parole supervision on March 18, 2020, according to DOC records.
Bennett, as chairwoman of the board, unilaterally released 103 parolees — 69 of whom were serving life sentences or more — from Virginia Department of Corrections supervision between April 5 and April 15, 2020, her last day on the job, according to an unreleased report by Office of the State Inspector General obtained by The Times-Dispatch.
It could not be determined whether Bennett alone, or with the full board, discharged Ferrell from supervision. Bennett now serves as a judge in Virginia Beach.
Ferrell has a lengthy criminal record dating to 1986 in Durham, N.C., that extended to Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Virginia Beach, Hampton and Prince William in 1989 and 1990, according to state records. In August 1990 in Henrico, Ferrell was sentenced to two life terms plus 39 years for four armed robberies. Details of those offenses were not immediately available.
He was convicted of additional robbery, abduction and firearm offenses in the other five Virginia localities.
Those convictions occurred before discretionary parole was abolished in Virginia in 1995, when a life sentence did not necessarily require a defendant to remain in prison for life.
Prior to 1995, a defendant sentenced to life imprisonment for the first time was eligible for parole after serving 15 years, with certain exceptions, according to Virginia law. A person sentenced to two or more life terms was eligible for parole after serving 20 years, also with exceptions, the law states.
Offenders who committed crimes after 1995 must serve at least 85% of their sentences with the ability to earn good-time credits toward an early release date.
Some of the punishment Ferrell received for his convictions included suspended time that could be imposed if he offended again during the remainder of his life. So it’s possible he could receive additional prison time if prosecutors urge the courts to impose some or all of his suspended sentences.
(804) 649-6450